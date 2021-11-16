CYTRIO Simplifies CCPA Compliance with All-in-one Data Privacy Rights Management Solution

BOSTON, MA, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — CYTRIO, a data privacy compliance company, released its cloud-native privacy rights management automation solution to help mid-market companies cost-effectively navigate and comply with the growing list of data privacy regulations such as CCPA, CPRA, VCDPA, CPA, and others. The new all-in-one software-as-a-service (SaaS) data privacy rights management solution is the first-of-its-kind that is designed specifically for mid-market enterprises. The CYTRIO solution offers a secure data subject access request (DSAR) intake portal, automated discovery of all personal information (PI), request triage, orchestration, fulfillment, and complete audit trails – all within minutes and without the need for dedicated privacy teams.

“CYTRIO is addressing the biggest pain point for mid-market companies: managing data privacy rights without dedicated resources or privacy teams while addressing a growing list of data privacy regulatory challenges and building consumer trust,” said Vijay Basani, founder and CEO of CYTRIO. “With this new solution, mid-market enterprises, which are essential to the U.S. economy, can now confidently navigate the data-driven economy where consumers want more control over their personal data.”

Data privacy compliance management is becoming increasingly complex, particularly for mid-market companies, as consumers demand control of their PI. State-level regulations like the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA), the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 (CPRA), the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA) of 2021, and the Colorado Privacy Act (CPA) of 2021 can also severely impact bottom lines for noncompliance with hefty fines and reputational loss.

While mid-market enterprises understand they need to take control of their data privacy compliance, they lack the right resources and the tools. Further, first-generation privacy rights management solutions take months to deploy, are expensive, and require dedicated privacy teams. According to G2, the average reported implementation time for data privacy management software is three months; the longest implementation period is reported at just over five months.

The CYTRIO SaaS solution is the first to put mid-market enterprises at the center of its design. Enterprises can quickly deploy the solution within minutes without any professional services and can accept and fulfill DSARs from day one.

“As a continuous risk and security solutions provider, data privacy is vital to our continuing success,” said Gabriel Martinez, co-founder and CEO of Analytica42, channel partner of CYTRIO. “However, many of the first-generation solutions take time to deploy and require a dedicated team of privacy professionals to operate, making it difficult for enterprise and mid-sized businesses to comply with CCPA and other data privacy regulations. With its fast deployment, ease-of-use, and quick time-to-value, the CYTRIO SaaS solution will help our customers get the transparency they need to meet increasing, stringent data privacy regulations and build consumer trust.”

CYTRIO recently announced raising $3.5 million in seed funding to address increasing consumer concerns over control of their PI and complying with data privacy regulations with minimal resources. CYTRIO’s new solution is backed by the company’s founding team, industry experts with 50 years of collective data, privacy, and security experience, including Vijay Basani, CEO; Pankaj Parekh, Chief Privacy Officer; and Darshan Joshi, Chief Technology Officer.

Availability, demo, and trial

Pricing starts at $495 per month and is available exclusively through channel partners. For more information, go to: https://cytrio.com/product/.

To request a demo, go to: https://cytrio.com/cytrio-request-demo/. To request a 15-day trial, go to: https://cytrio.com/trial/.

About CYTRIO

CYTRIO’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) data privacy rights management platform helps organizations comply with data privacy regulations such as CCPA, CPRA, VCDPA, CPA, and others. The company offers an all-in-one solution built on automation, AI-led data discovery, and automated response workflows. CYTRIO’s solutions are for mid-sized companies that scale with their growth, are simple to deploy, deliver value on day one, and do not require dedicated privacy teams to manage. Learn more at www.cytrio.com, and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

All trademarks recognized.

#

Contact:

Tracy Wemett – BroadPR, Inc.

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com