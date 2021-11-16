Vietnam’s EloQ Communications shines at ASEAN PR Excellence Award 2021

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — Public relations and marketing agency EloQ Communications from Vietnam snagged two awards at the 3rd ASEAN PR Excellence Award. EloQ Communications’ managing director, Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, won Best PR Practitioner award in the Southeast Asia region, while the agency recognized with Best PR Agency award.

“I have never doubted the talent and dedication of my team at EloQ,” said Dr. Ly-Le. “These awards recognize and celebrate our team’s desire to create leading-edge campaigns that change minds and drive results for our clients, despite the very hard time of the Covid-19 pandemic that we all have to face. I am incredibly grateful to my colleagues, partners and clients for their support.”

Out of the six awards that the Vietnamese representatives received, EloQ Communications bagged two.

It won Best PR agency – Bronze. Proof for EloQ’s service standard is a diversified clientele with Fortune 500 businesses, multinational companies, local favorites, and fast-growing startups. The agency welcomes and supports its clients along the way from entering the Vietnam or Southeast Asia markets to building and sustaining brand love. 2021 marks the fifth anniversary of EloQ Communications. It is currently a member of the world-renowned Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) and a founding member of PRCA Vietnam. During its course of work, the agency has enjoyed:

Connections with more than 500 media outlets,

Representation for more than 120 client businesses and organizations from over 20 countries and regions,

Partnership with more than 30 agencies worldwide.

Further, the agency has constantly strived to adopt global standards and deliver high-quality services in Vietnam and other ASEAN markets. Passion for the PR industry allowed EloQ to fulfill its mission as a trusted PR consultancy for foreign and domestic brands.

The founder and managing director of EloQ Communications, Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, also won Best PR practitioner – Gold, in recognition of her contribution to the PR body of knowledge and high standards. This is also the first time a Vietnamese PR practitioner received such high honor at this competition.

Combining global knowledge with local experience, Dr. Ly-Le mentors the younger PR generations, raises the standards for PR practices in the region, voices opinions, and contributes insights from Asia and Southeast Asia region to the world.

Besides her professional work, Dr. Ly-Le the Vice Dean of the Faculty of Public Relations and Communication at Van Lang University, Vietnam; board member of PRCA’s Global Qualifications Board; and mentor of the Vietnam Public Relations Network (VNPR).

The ASEAN PR Excellence Award is organized by the ASEAN PR Network (APRN), World Communications Malaysia and Institute Public Relations Malaysia. The award aims to celebrate the best of the best PR peers across ASEAN. Entries were submitted by associations or institutions from different countries in the region who had won an award in their own respective countries.

Mrs. Prita Kemal Gani, President of APRN, commented, “APRN PR Excellence Awards is one of the most prestigious and anticipated events in the PR industry. The awards presentation ceremony recognizes outstanding achievements and high standards of public relations professionals, agencies and companies in the industry all around the ASEAN region.”

###

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as its clients’ eyes, ears, and voice in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com

About Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, MPRCA

Dr. Clāra Ly-Le is the founder and managing director of EloQ Communications. She is also serving as the Vice Dean of the Faculty of Public Relations and Communications at Van Lang University (Vietnam).

With profound experience as well as in-depth academic knowledge in the communications industry, Dr. Ly-Le has been involved in many successful public relations and integrated marketing projects at both national and regional scales. Some of her notable clients are Viber, AstraZeneca, Intel, Microsoft, ONE Championship, HBO, Nissan, Unilever, P&G, Hoffmann-La Roche, etc.

For more information, please visit https://clara.ly-le.info/

About ASEAN PR Network (APRN)

APRN is an organisation that serves as a platform to facilitate connectivity among PR leaders, PR practitioners, PR educators and PR institutions in the Southeast Asia region. APRN is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.