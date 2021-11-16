Electric Toothbrush Market Vendor Landscape & Competitive Environment, 2026

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global electric toothbrush market is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2026, according to Million Insights, registering a CAGR 5.8% over the forecasted period, from 2019 to 2026. Major factor to drive the market growth is rising awareness about oral health along with increasing disposable income.

Growth Drivers:

Moreover, market players and government have taken several initiatives to increase awareness about oral health worldwide, which is expected to boost the electric toothbrush demand over the forecast period. For example, The American Dental Association (ADA) arranges campaign with the help of a dentist to increase awareness of dental hygiene among children.

The increasing number of oral diseases is expected to boost market demand. Around 11.0% of the global population affected by dental plaque due to tooth decay and gingivitis. Reduction of gingivitis and plaque removal plays a vital role to maintain oral health. Cochrane analyzed around 56 trials with 5,068 people, electric toothbrushes reduced around 21.0% plaque and 11.0% reduction of gingivitis in three months over normal toothbrushes.

Technology Insights:

By technology, the market is bifurcated into vibrational and rotational technology. In 2018, rotational technology held the largest market share and is projected to witness considerable growth from 2019 to 2026. Rotating toothbrushes reduce the ‘teeth tickling’ with proper cleaning. These toothbrushes also help to remove plaque and reduce gingivitis that is highly beneficial for sensitive teeth. Thus, several benefits of the rotational electric toothbrush are anticipated to boost the growth of this segment.

Key Players:

The major players operating in this market are Koninklijke Philips N.V, FOREO Procter and Gamble Co, SONIC Chic, Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Water Pik, Inc., and Colgate Palmolive. The leading players operating in the market implemented several strategies such as technological advancement, product development, and innovation. In 2018, Colgate introduced Electronic Toothbrush E1 along with artificial intelligence technology in the U.S. These products are available at Apple.com and at Apple stores exclusively.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-electric-toothbrush-market/request-sample

End-use Insights:

The children segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate from, 2019 to 2026. This growth is attributed to the availability of various attractive smart toothbrushes for them. This product is specially designed to clean difficult areas along with a strong and comfortable hold for children, encouraging parents to switch from conventional toothbrushes to electric toothbrushes for their children.

Regional Insights:

In 2018, the North American market accounted for the largest revenue share. The presence of a wide range of electric toothbrushes along with high disposable income is a major factor driving the regional growth. In addition, the presence of a large number of dental hygienists and skilled dentists is expected to boost the product demand during the forecast years. American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA) analyzed that there are around 150,000 dental hygienists registered in the U.S. This factor is expected to influence the people to maintain oral hygiene by providing a well dental plan with the help of dental hygienists, thereby expected to augment product demand during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is projected to witness strong growth from, 2019 to 2026. An electric toothbrush is gaining popularity in this region due to its improved cleaning process of the oral cavity. In addition, increasing awareness about oral care along with rising disposable income in developing countries is expected to further augment the product demand.

Impact Of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 outbreak did not have any significant impact on the electric toothbrush market. However, disruption in the supply chain during the lockdown period across the globe and restriction in the movement has affected the market growth to some extent. In addition, quarantine and social distancing measures have changed consumer shifting patterns. Many consumers prefer to buy personal care products including electric toothbrushes through online channels.

Further, market players are striving to come up with advance featured in toothbrushes at low costs in India. For instance, in June 2020, Xiaomi launched an electric toothbrush with the name I Electric Toothbrush T100 at a low cost. Such initiatives by market players are expected to drive market growth during this situation.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/