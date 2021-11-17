Not 5, Not 10, You’re Gonna Save 20% this White Friday

Kuwait, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Kuwait, a popular cross border shopping platform in Kuwait is initiating their White Friday bumper sale, on their website and app.

The presence of shopping has always been there from the beginning of civilization. But due to modernization, it has changed and now we can witness new turns of events like online shopping.

It is a whole new modern world for your shopping endeavour. Not only does it offer shopping convenience, but also a wide range of products. After the Pandemic this White Friday sale has a special significance; which makes people shop eagerly for products they desire with attractive discounts. In this phase of e-commerce, Ubuy has a unique place, as it always provides something different for everyone to buy on the White Friday sale.

White Friday, the day that attracts most customers to order products & services of their choice at huge discounts.

Discover Surprising White Friday Deals and Offers on Ubuy

The Ubuy Kuwait White Friday sale is going on right now on their website and app. Ubuy is introducing special instant discounts & cashback offers for the first time on this special sale till 26 Nov 2021, be prepared and don’t miss your cup of tea.

10% instant discount + 10% cashback

The cashback will only be credited to the Ucredit account; which can only be used to do shopping from Ubuy in the future. Enjoy a new shopping trend at this shopping festival for a pleasing experience.

Customers can use this code during checkout, UBFRDY

Find Out About Ubuy

Ubuy is a special shopping platform; which was launched in 2014 and is headquartered in Kuwait, the Middle East. It provides services in 6 continents and more than 90 countries around the globe. One of the key highlights is the feature to choose products from different international stores like UK, China, Kuwait, US, Japan, Hong Kong and Korea stores.

Advantages of Shopping from Ubuy Kuwait

Find top brands and the latest global fashion trends.

Stay safe with secure transactions and privacy.

Experience excellent 24/7 customer service.

Get special deals, discounts and attractive offers on over 50 million diverse products.

Enjoy fast shipping with prompt customs clearance services.

Procure Mesmerizing Discounts on the Following Categories of Products

White Friday is right here, don’t wait, choose to buy your favourite products. These are the following categories of products with amazing offers that let you shop in style on this vibrant sale.

Latest Gadgets

Smart TVs

DSLR Cameras

Laptops, Etc

Home & Kitchen Appliances

Microwave Ovens

Coffee Machines

Vacuum Cleaners, Etc

Fashion & Style

Women’s Fashion

Women’s Running Shoes

Men’s Fashion, Etc

Gaming Zone

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch, Etc

Beauty Needs

Hair Care

Skin Care

Teeth Whitening, Etc

Take time and visit “a.ubuy.com.kw” and find a shopping extravaganza on Ubuy’s vibrant sale. For a more incredible shopping experience, you can download the Ubuy shopping app and discover good offers on global brands.

