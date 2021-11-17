New York, NY, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Kevin Byrd Advocate, Award Winner & Founder of BrownByrd Foundation Memorabilia Archived at Oneida County History Center. A special exhibit History Makers: A salute to Contemporary African Americans was displayed at the Oneida County History Center from April 24, 2021 to July 30, 2021. The History Makers exhibit featured accomplished African Americans in Utica, New York whose work has had a significant impact and was worthy of being chronicled in a historical manner.

“Rebecca McLain, Executive Director Oneida County History Center and the entire museum staff did a superb job of displaying Kevin Byrd’s work, and it serves as an important reminder and marker of what one can achieve through hard work, perseverance, dedication, and commitment to worthwhile causes which advance humanity.” Phil Andrews, President – Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. The exhibit included memorabilia from actor and internationally recognized prostate cancer awareness advocate Kevin Byrd, first African American female Oneida County legislator Evon Ervin, and Utica’s youngest council person Delvin Moody. In addition to the recent inclusion of a representative sample of his life’s body of work in the Oneida County History Center, his work has been acknowledged by prominent leaders around the world.

The archiving of Kevin Byrd’s work is a significant step and milestone in immortalizing his contributions and ensuring that future generations will be privileged and honored to learn about his life work; as it highlights his family life, acting career, and advocacy in the area of Prostate Cancer Awareness. Items include aspects of his early years, citations, proclamations, acting career, family life, media chronicling his journey and global advocacy promoting prostate cancer awareness.

Exhibit displayed at Oneida County History Center: April 24, 2021 to July 30, 2021

About: The Oneida County History Center was founded in 1876 and has served since that time to collect, preserve and make accessible the past heritage of Oneida County and the upper Mohawk River Valley. From the Battlefield at Oriskany to the Boilermaker Road Race of today, from the Native Americans who first called this land home to the farmers and Patriots who shaped local and national destinies, Oneida County has a remarkable history – filled with important events and fascinating figures. We continue to make history every day.

About: Kevin Byrd – Here are a few accolades honoring his work around the world he’s been honored with proclamations from a number of government leaders, including former President George Bush, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. David Paterson and Mayor Michael Bloomberg. In total, he has been honored by over 100 mayors and government officials across the country and has received over 100 proclamation awards. In his hometown of Utica, October 1 is designated as Kevin Byrd Day in honor of his tireless work. During Black History Month, February 2 has also been designated as Prostate Cancer Awareness Day. The Common Council in the City of Utica, New York designated an honorary street “Brown Byrd Lane” sign to be placed on both ends of the street below the Pond Lane Signs — Legislation sponsored by Councilmembers Meola, Giruzzi, Vescera, Testa, Marino, McKinsey, Colosimo-Testa and Zecca Bucciero. Every February 2nd, Niagara Falls Lights Blue for Prostate Awareness Day in honor of the foundation’s work.

For more information on the Kevin Byrd’s advocacy, acting career, family life, or to support his foundation’s work by visiting his website at www.brownbyrdfoundation.org or email WA Public Relations Company at wapublicrelationsco@gmail.com