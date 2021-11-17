WISEWORKS REINVENTS ITSELF AS TORFAC

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — WiseWorks, the global experts in market research solutions, officially announced a complete revamp to their new identity, Torfac. The decision comes to bring uniformity amongst all the company’s global channels and an identification that seamlessly fits in the new-age approach to the digital research landscape.

Torfac, which signifies factoring growth and a modern approach to research and data analytics, represents the ultimate scope of growth that comes from quality research. In addition, the organisations’ extensive expertise in market research and the ability to be in sync with the new-age business dynamics make Torfac a more relevant player in the industry.

The rebranding move comes with a top-to-bottom reconstruction of their visual identity on all channels. Along with the visual revamp, Torfac’s new vision is driven by their bull’s eye focus on helping clients in scaling their business and achieve comprehensive growth through their best-in-class Market Research Solutions. This would be driven by extensive hiring and expansion of the technology and development team, with over 30 new positions being added to the team strength.

The shift from WiseWorks to Torfac is a strategic step to bring about an absolute and uniform image, identifiable by all the partners and stakeholders. The new identity of Torfac aims to communicate the vast array of integrated research assistance in a more contemporary, classier way.

About Torfac

Torfac is a Global Market Research and Software as a Service solutions expert. Their fully integrated, end to end repertoire of research services helps the clients to make crucial strategic business decisions, giving them the competitive edge to drive their business growth and success. Visit https://torfac.com/ to explore the new website and Torfac’s category-leading Market Research Solutions.