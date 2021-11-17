Eternal Lawns Artificial Grass Supplier and Lawns Installer Announce busy November month

Posted on 2021-11-17 by in Construction // 0 Comments

Leeds, UK, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Lee Grayshon MD at Eternal Lawns Eternallawns.com comments.

The mild weather during the November Month has provided Eternal Lawns with excellent conditions for new installations.

The installation of our 30mm Superior artificial grass to the newly restored Leeds commercial developments, covering an internal facility over 200 square meters, proved to be the highlight for the Month. Additionally, we provided other interior artificial grass to breakout rooms within several other schools, within the West Yorkshire area, which have gone down really well.

New installations of our 40mm Excellence and 30mm Superior, continue to be provided through Yorkshire and in particular this Month we enjoyed a good share of installations in Halifax, Alwoodley, Roundhay and Shadwell. Installations within surrounding areas, through York, Bradford, Leeds and Huddersfield all remain very active. November has been a very good Month for Eternal Lawns.

 

For further information contact :-

Lee Grayshon

ETERNAL LAWNS LTD

Bruntcliffe Road,

Morley, Leeds,

LS27 0LF

Ph: 01133 200801

Website: www.eternallawns.com

Email: info@eternallawns.com

 

