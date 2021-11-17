Plus Xnergy Most Voted Company, Now Offering Commercial Solar Financing

Plus Xnergy Holding Sdn Bhd, offers its customers commercial solar financing to make it easier to trust energy saving options. This has made it one of the most voted Malaysia Solar Company.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — In recent times, with the advancement of technology the demand for the solar energy industry. This has made people turn towards solar energy saving options. There are numerous Solar Companies in Malaysia, but Plus Xnergy Holding Sdn Bhd has received the trust of people. This has made it the most voted company in Malaysia.

The company is now offering the solution of commercial solar financing. This is one of the solutions that is brought into function to support the solar contractors to complete more projects. Commercial solar financing is much different from residential financing. It helps the contracts to buy products and complete projects. Under this, the company is also offering solar panel loans.

The most rated company is not only restricted to solar financing options but also offers its customers a wide range of other solutions. The solutions offered by the company include solar for home, solar for business, solar farm, AIoT solutions, Globalisation, and battery storage. The company allows energy generation and gives power to the business with clean energy.

About the Company:

The Malaysia Solar Company, Plus Xnergy Holding Sdn Bhd was started by Ko Chuan Zhen, Poh Tyng Huei, and Ryan Oh Zhi Kang. Over the years the company has proven itself and given innovative ideas to save energy. The company that came into being with the mission of reinvention of energy generation and application, is still adhering to it.

Over the years the company has evolved and brought a lot many innovations, to add to the sustainable future.

Here’s what the Ryan Oh Zhi Kang Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Of Plus Xnergy Edge Technologies & The Executive Director has to say, “We have always worked to give the world a future-ready and innovative solution. The solution of commercial solar financing will not only increase the reliability of Solar energy-saving options but will also allow the contractors to complete more projects without any hurdle.”

Hence, the company offers the energy trilogy, which includes energy generation, energy efficiency and energy storage.

