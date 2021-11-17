Top design firm Preston is a principal sponsor of the 2021 Father Christmas Cup

Atlanta GA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Preston located at South Terraces Building 115 Perimeter Center Place, Suite 1000 Atlanta GA, 30346 is fully backing this year’s edition of the Father Christmas Cup.

Composed of some of the top developers in the country and a portfolio in 40 states, the decision of Preston to support the Father Christmas Cup is a huge deal to the organizers and beneficiaries of the soccer charity event.

Aside from Preston, other top companies in our community are also supporting the soccer fundraiser such as Masterpiece Homes, LLC, JAS Worldwide Management, Atlanta United Foundation, Silverbacks Park, Vintage Genesis, and Popmenu.