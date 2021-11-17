Top design firm Preston is a principal sponsor of the 2021 Father Christmas Cup

ATLANTA, GEORGIA—One of the top architecture and design firms in our community has decided to sign up as one of the principal sponsors of the widely popular soccer fundraiser 2021 Father Christmas Cup scheduled on December 11 at the Atlanta Silverbacks Park.

Posted on 2021-11-17 by in Sports // 0 Comments

Atlanta GA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Preston located at South Terraces Building 115 Perimeter Center Place, Suite 1000 Atlanta GA, 30346 is fully backing this year’s edition of the Father Christmas Cup.

Composed of some of the top developers in the country and a portfolio in 40 states, the decision of Preston to support the Father Christmas Cup is a huge deal to the organizers and beneficiaries of the soccer charity event.

Aside from Preston, other top companies in our community are also supporting the soccer fundraiser such as Masterpiece Homes, LLC, JAS Worldwide Management, Atlanta United Foundation, Silverbacks Park, Vintage Genesis, and Popmenu.

Top design firm Preston is a principal sponsor of the 2021 Father Christmas Cup

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution