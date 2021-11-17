SLLIMM-nano Series IPMs from STMicroelectronics Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring compact power modules from STMicroelectronics in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Industry 4.0 & Industrial Automation.

The SLLIMM 2nd series is the latest series of compact, highly efficient, dual-in-line intelligent power modules (IPMs). SLLIMM IPMs belong to STMicroelectronics’ STPOWER family.

These IPMs expand the product line up to 5 A and 8 A for SJ-MOSFET and IGBT switching options. The SLLIMM modules can be tailored for applications such as fridges and washing machines, along with typical applications and motor drives working up to 20 kHz in hard-switching circuitries up to 500 W.

The SLLIMM nano 2nd series allows for an easier fixing of the heatsink thanks to dedicated slots on the body package, improving thermal performance. Higher package thickness also ensures an isolation voltage up to 1.5 kVrms. The package offers a double-lead option, in line and zig-zag, with and without stand-off options.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

