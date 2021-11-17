US Anticoagulation Therapy Market worth USD 27.83 Billion by 2022 : High level of medication adherence associated with clinics

Pune, India 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The market is segmented into products (anticoagulation drugs and PT/INR testing devices) and anticoagulation clinics. The growth in the anticoagulation drugs market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation, and stroke; long-term administration and high volume of recurring sales of anticoagulation drugs; and increasing demand for novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs). On the other hand, the high cost of NOACs and requirement of significant investments in the development of anticoagulation drugs are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

According to a new market research report “US Anticoagulation Therapy Market by Product ((Anticoagulants Drugs (NOACs, Warfarin)), PT/INR Devices (In-Office, Home Testing)), Service Type (Testing & Consulting), Type of Clinic (Hospital Associated, Independent & Pharmacy-based) – Forecast to 2022“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market has witnessed a healthy growth rate during the last decade and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2017 and 2022 to reach USD 27.83 Billion by 2022.

The NOACs segment accounted for the largest share of the US Anticoagulation Therapy Market for drugs in 2016

The US anticoagulation drugs market is categorized into NOACs, warfarin (VKA), and other drugs. In 2016, the NOACs segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Due to the better safety and efficacy of NOACs as compared to traditional therapies, the adoption of NOACs is higher as compared to traditional drugs. In addition, key market players such as Portola Pharmaceuticals (received the FDA approval for its NOAC Betrixaban in July 2017) are focusing on the development of NOACs in order to capitalize on the growth opportunities presented by this shift in market dynamics. Consequently, many other companies are also expected to focus on developing more safe and efficient NOACs in the coming years; this will ensure the continued growth of this segment.

The in-office testing devices accounted for the largest share of the US Anticoagulation Therapy Market for PT/INR testing devices in 2016

The global US Anticoagulation Therapy Market for PT/INR testing devices is segmented into in-office testing devices and home testing devices. In 2016, the in-office testing devices segment dominated the US Anticoagulation Therapy Market for PT/INR testing devices. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the large number of patients opting for in-office testing services. However, the home testing devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to its advantages such as convenience, time & cost savings, and quick result generation. Additionally, the cost of test devices and the tests themselves are often reimbursable.

By type of service, the testing services held the largest market share of the anticoagulation therapy market for clinics in 2016

On the basis of types of services provided, the US Anticoagulation Therapy Market for clinics is categorized into testing services and consulting services. In 2016, the testing services segment accounted for the largest share of the US Anticoagulation Therapy Market for clinics. The recurring need for PT/INR monitoring is the key factor driving the growth of this market. However, the shift of patients toward novel anticoagulant agents and high adoption of home testing devices are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent

By type of clinics, hospital associated clinics held the largest market share of the anticoagulation therapy market for clinics in 2016

On the basis of type of clinics, the US Anticoagulation Therapy Market for clinics is categorized into hospital associated clinics, independent clinics, and pharmacy-based clinics. In 2016, the hospital associated clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the US Anticoagulation Therapy Market for clinics.

C. H. Boehringer Sohn (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Pfizer (US), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), and Portola Pharmaceuticals (US) are the major market players in the US Anticoagulation Therapy Market for drugs while Roche (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Siemens (Germany), Alere (US), and CoaguSense (US) are the major market players in the US Anticoagulation Therapy Market for PT/INR home testing devices.

