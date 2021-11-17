Plant-based Fish Market To Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2031

As environmental concerns associated with meat and seafood consumption heighten, consumers are turning towards more nature-friendly alternatives, prompting a slew of start-up companies to offer a broad range of plant-based product offerings. Sales of plant-based food products have witnessed unprecedented gains in recent years, with the global food & beverage market experiencing extensive marketing and promotion campaigns for the same.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average quantity of per capita canned tuna consumption declined by over 41% between 1986 and 2016, from 3.6 pounds to 2.1 pounds. Strong odor, combined with high mercury concentrations, were attributed as some of the primary reasons for this. Moreover, as per the 2018 Summer Food & Drink Trends report, one-third of all Americans, and 37% of millennials, planned to purchase more plant-based products by 2019. The sector expanded by nearly a fifth, reaching over US$ 3.7 billion. As such, the scope for plant-based fish products is only expected to widen over the coming years, with the market projected to surge ahead at an astonishing CAGR of 28% through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, burger patties to hold dominance, fillets to catch up swiftly

By source, soy-based proteins to remain dominant, popularity of wheat-proteins to soar

HoReCa (Food Service Sector) to remain dominant distribution channel, online sales catching up

Plant-based shrimp to emerge as most consumed type over coming years

The U.S. to emerge as the dominant market for plant-based fish in North America, amid high presence of major F&B corporations

Growing animal sensitization trends driving sales across the U.K., which incidentally is likely to become the world’s largest market

Key Market Segments Covered

Fish Plant-based Tuna Products Plant-based Crab Products Plant-based Shrimp Products

Product Plant-based Fish Burger Patties Plant-based Fish Fillets Plant-based Fish Crumbles & Grounds Plant-based Fish Chunks & Tips Plant-based Fish Cutlets Plant-based Fish Shreds Plant-based Fish Tenders & Fingers Plant-based Fish Strips Plant-based Fish Meatballs

Source Soy-based Fish Products Wheat-based Fish Products Canola-based Fish Products Pea-based Fish Products Fava Bean-based Fish Products Rice-based Fish Products Lentil-based Fish Products Potato-based Fish Products Chia-based Fish Products Flax-based Fish Products Corn-based Fish Products

Distribution Channel Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retail HoReCa (Food Service Sector) Convenience Stores

Region North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia-Pacific excluding Japan Japan Middle East & Africa



