Significant Profits Estimated To Be Generated By Textile Coatings Market By 2031

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR has published a new report on the global textile coatings market for the forecast period of 2021-2031. As per its analysis, the market is anticipated to surpass US$ 5 billion in revenue, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 4% across the aforementioned decade. Demand is majorly underpinned by extensive uptake in industrial clothing and medical hygiene.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6090

Historically, the market accrued impressive gains, and was valued at over US$ 3 billion in 2016. Application prospects are also broadening within the geotextiles segment, as the global construction industry increasingly demands materials that possess enhanced mechanical response, advanced filtration capacities, and high chemical resistance.

Markets in Asia Pacific are slated to exhibit maximum growth, attributed to increasing construction activities across such key countries such as China and India. These countries are augmenting their reliance on geotextiles so as to render their infrastructure development projects highly durable and long-lasting. It is projected that China, India, and the United States will collectively contribute nearly 60% of total construction output by 2030, thereby increasing demand for robust construction material.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By raw material, thermoplastics to reign supreme, generating over 80% of market revenue, with high preference for polyurethane

By end use, medical hygiene products to witness increased application of textile coatings

Demand for full textile coatings anticipated to surge over coming years

The market in the U.S. likely to surpass the billion dollar mark amid extensive uptake across industrial clothing and sports apparel sectors

Heavy investments in domestic apparel market to heighten demand across India

China to emerge as a heavyweight in textile coatings in Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape BASF SE, Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Du Pont, Huntsman International LLC, Omnova Solutions Inc., Solvay SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Tanatex Chemicals B.V., and The Lubrizol Corporation are some key textile coating manufacturers operating in the global landscape. Covestro AG, a prominent functional textiles player, offers a broad range of high quality water-based polyurethane (PU) coatings to include superior elasticity, durability and water resistance. Its major brands include Dureflex®, Imprafix®, Impranil®, Impraperm® and Platilon® In December 2020, Huntsman International announced an agreement to acquire Gabriel Performance Products for a sum of US$ 250 million. The objective of this move was to enable the company expand its specialty chemicals business portfolio, including textile coatings



Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6090

Key Segments Covered

Technology Dot Textile Coating Technology Full Surface Textile Coating Technology

Raw Material Thermoplastic Textile Coatings Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Textile Coatings Polyurethane (PU) Textile Coatings Acrylic Textile Coatings Other Thermoplastic Textile Coatings Polyolefins Nylon Thermoset Textile Coatings Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Textile Coatings Natural Rubber Textile Coatings Other Thermoset Textile Coatings Nitrile Rubber Butyl Rubber Other Textile Coatings Silicone Fluoropolymers

End Use Textile Coatings for Geotextiles Textile Coatings for Upholstery Fabric Textile Coatings for Industrial Clothing Textile Coatings for Sports & Leisure Textile Coatings for Medical Hygiene Products Textile Coatings for Other End Uses



Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6090

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The report covers following Textile Coatings Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Intradermal Injections

Latest industry Analysis on Textile Coatings Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Textile Coatings Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Intradermal Injections demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Intradermal Injections major players

Textile Coatings Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Intradermal Injections demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: