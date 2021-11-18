Asia Pacific Will Be a Hub of Profitable Growth For Mycoprotein Products Market During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Mycoprotein Products Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Global Mycoprotein Products Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments The global mycoprotein products market is segmented on the basis of form, sales channel, and region. Form Minced

Slices Sales Channel Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA Country-specific assessment on demand for mycoprotein products has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous mycoprotein products producers, experts, and suppliers. Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4185 Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

Global Mycoprotein Products Market – Scope of the Report The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global mycoprotein products market along with the historical data of 2013, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Tons), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global mycoprotein products market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on mycoprotein products sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global mycoprotein products market. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for mycoprotein products. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of mycoprotein products producers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the mycoprotein products market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study. The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global mycoprotein products market. Some of the major competitors operating in the mycoprotein products market are Quorn Foods, Tyson Foods Inc, 3fbio Ltd, and Naturex. Sustainable Production Methods Boosting Market Growth Meat production has a significant effect on the environment and makes a major contribution to the eutrophication process. In this sense, it is essential to discover an alternative, inexpensive and less resource-consuming protein source to replace meat or meat products such as mycoprotein products. Meat production accounted for over 15% of complete greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, 68 percent of agricultural land, and a third of arable land required for crop production. The 2014 IPCC report on climate change emissions recognized changing diets as an underdeveloped yet important region of action. Budding concerns about the environmental impact and sustainability of the meat industry are the main growth drivers of the worldwide mycoprotein products market. With Veganism at an All-Time High, Competitors are Unearthing New Methods for Economical Mycoprotein Products The study by Fact.MR also found that the worldwide market for mycoprotein products is anticipated to see the development of the company and production footprint of several main businesses on the market. Ongoing market innovations and consolidations are projected to be the main success factors for processing businesses to stay worldwide leaders in the market for mycoprotein products. A several number of small and medium scale competitors are focusing on expanding their regional presence owing to a large consumer base and are focusing on the development of mycoprotein products for business to business (B2B) and business to consumers (B2C) with a focus on joint licensing ventures with food companies and multinationals. For example, competitors are focusing on mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their market presence. Some of the key market participants in the global market for mycoprotein products are Quorn Foods (Marlow Foods Limited), 3fbio Ltd, and MycoTechnology, Inc., among the other players in the market for mycoprotein products. The Fact.MR report offers a forecast of the global mycoprotein products market for the period 2019-2027. Considerable support government agencies and other organizations for producing meat substitute products is projected to drive growth for the mycoprotein products market.

