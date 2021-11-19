Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market Is Expected Expand At An Impressive CAGR Of Around 7% Over The Forecast Period Of 2021-2031

The global geosynthetic clay liners market is set to experience a princely growth of around 7% CAGR over the ongoing decade, i.e. 2020-2030. Over the past half-decade, the market grew at a steady rate of 5.1%, thanks to preeminent demand from the construction and mining industry. Advancements in manufacturing processes and widespread adoption of geosynthetic clay liners (GCL) across multitude of applications have augmented market growth. Over the next ten years, extensive demand for custom polymer-coated GCL will complement market expansion. Also, large-scale infrastructure spending by developing nations is further predicted to drive demand over the coming years.

Continuous increment in R&D spending pertaining to the efficiency and safety of geosynthetic clay liners by improving their chemical and physical properties has been the pivot point for manufacturers. This increased spending will be compensated by the use of geosynthetic clay liners across numerous applications where they had not been used before, with fabric-encased GCL being most sought-after.

Key Takeaways from Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market Study

The global geosynthetic clay liners market was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, experience a negative growth rate of -4.3% in 2020. However, things look good ahead in the long run, and the market is anticipated to add 2X value by 2030.

Landfill use of geosynthetic clay liners is estimated to grow at an impressive rate of 7.5% over the decade.

East Asia is the principal GCL market with a value of US$ 94.7 Mn in 2019, and is set to surge at a spirited CAGR of over 8% over the forecast period.

Mining use of geosynthetic clay liners is set observe a high growth rate of around 8% through 2030.

The regions of North America and South Asia & Oceania are projected to witness lucrative growth opportunities (6.4% and 8.6%, respectively), owing to increasing demand from the mining and construction sector.

By technology, reinforced geosynthetic clay liners are prominent in terms of value, holding a handsome value of US$ 193.9 Mn in 2019, whilst composite laminate GCL will extend its market share by 1.9X over the decade.

The markets in China and India are expected to surge at 8.9% and 0.4% CAGRs, respectively.

Key Segments Covered of Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market

Product Type

Fabric-encased

Geomembrane-supported

Technology

Reinforced

Non-reinforced

Composite Laminate

Application

Landfills

Mining

Ponds

Construction

Fuel spillage containment

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

