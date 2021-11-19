Epilepsy Monitoring Products to Represent $615 million Business Opportunities in Medical Industry

Illinois, United States, 2021-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Conventional & Wearable Devices, Standard EEG, Video EEG, Ambulatory EEG, EMG, MEG, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices) End User (Hospitals, Neurology Centres, ASC, Home Care Settings) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market is projected to reach USD 615 million by 2026 from USD 489 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The growth of this Epilepsy monitoring devices is majorly attributed to the increasing incidence and prevalence of epilepsy, growing preference for ambulatory healthcare and increasing use of wearables, growing demand for continuous monitoring, and the rising awareness of neurodegenerative diseases, including epilepsy. On the other hand, the high cost of complex epilepsy monitoring procedures and devices and the unfavorable reimbursement policies are restraining the growth of this market.

By product type segment, the conventional devices segment accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on products, the epilepsy monitoring devices market has been segmented into wearable devices and conventional devices. The factors attributing to the large revenue of the conventional devices segment include the increasing incidence of epilepsy, especially in developing countries, and rising awareness about neurodegenerative diseases like epilepsy among the population.

Monitoring devices accounted for the largest market share in the conventional devices segment during the forecast period.

In the conventional devices segment, monitoring devices accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for continuous, non-invasive monitoring of epilepsy and the application of these devices in other areas of neurology.

North America dominates the epilepsy monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The high incidence of neurological disorders, a growing number of clinical trials for epilepsy monitoring devices, and a large number of end users in the US are the major factor contributing to this.

The major players in the global epilepsy monitoring devices market include Natus Medical, Inc. (US), Compumedics Limited (Australia), Empatica, Inc. (US), The Magstim Co. Ltd. (UK), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), mjn Neuroserveis S.L. (Spain), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), LivAssured B.V. (Netherlands), BioSerenity (France), Aleva Neurotherapeutics (Switzerland), Medpage, Ltd. (UK), Neurosoft (Russia), Advanced Brain Monitoring (US), Lifelines Neuro Company, LLC (US), Mitsar Co., Ltd. (Russia), Rimed (US), Emotiv (US), CGX (A Cognionics Company) (US), Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China), Cadwell Industries, Inc. (US), NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US), and MC10, Inc. (US).

