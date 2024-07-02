SelecTech Names Benjamin Smith as Director of Sales

Avon, MA, 2024-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, recently announced Benjamin Smith as director of sales. In that capacity, Smith will be responsible for all sales activities related to SelecTech’s StaticStop flooring products.

“We’re delighted to have Ben leading our sales efforts for StaticStop,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc. “The need for ESD flooring solutions, particularly in healthcare and the lab and life sciences space, has grown tremendously. Ben will be a key piece in educating these markets on the great need for ESD flooring in those spaces.”

Smith has more than a decade’s experience in enterprise sales. He comes to SelecTech after a stint at Khoros. He’s a graduate of the University of Denver with a degree in business and finance.

To learn more about SelecTech products, including the StaticStop and FreeStyle ESD flooring products, visit http://www.selectech.com.

About SelecTech, Inc.:

SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their floor products—which include StaticStop, FreeStyle and Place N Go flooring tiles—are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives, making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

SelecTech is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.