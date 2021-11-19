Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Product Outlook By Region, End-user and Applications, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.4 billion in 2024. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive, non-reversible, and neurodegenerative disorder. Alzheimer is caused due to abnormal functioning of brain cells. It is the most common form of dementia. In simple words, it is a biological disease marked by physical changes in the brain and most remarkably build-up of small protein clumps called “Tangles” and “Plaques” that lead to the death of nerve cells.

Top Companies:

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Alzheimer’s therapeutics industry comprise Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo, Pfizer, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis AG., Actavis, H. Lundbeck A/S, and Transtech Pharma. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Alzheimer’s therapeutics market include well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high consciousness levels, increase in incidence of neurodegenerative diseases, growing aged population, and increasing R&D investment. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including lack of transparent reimbursements, high cost of treatment and diagnosis in the later stage, typically owing to delayed appearance of symptoms.

The new product launches and research collaborations are some of the key strategies adopted by the top industry players. For instance, Actavis plc in collaboration with Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. lately publicized the US FDA approval of Namzaric, a fixed-dose combination of donepezil and memantine. The drug is likely to be launched in the first half of year 2015. Additionally, in Jan 2015, Johnson & Johnson signed a research deal with a Swiss biotech firm AC Immune, to change anti-tau Alzheimer’s vaccines.

Alzheimer’s therapeutics industry is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Alzheimer’s therapeutics market could be explored by therapeutic type, application and geography. The market could be explored by therapeutic type as N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist and Cholinesterase Inhibitors. The “Cholinesterase Inhibitors” segment led the Alzheimer’s therapeutics industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. The key applications that could be explored in the Alzheimer’s therapeutics market include Moderate to severe Stages, and Early to Moderate Stages.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the major share of the Alzheimer’s therapeutics industry in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, growing aged population, extensive technological advancements in the region, high awareness levels, and strong healthcare infrastructure. North America is likely to be followed by Europe.

