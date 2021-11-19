Global Sulfuric Acid Market on a Steady Growth Trail; MnM Provides Projections in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic

The key companies manufacturing sulfuric acid were mainly involved in the merger & acquisition to strengthen their positions in the market from 2012 to 2016, accounting for a 66.7% share. The market in sulfuric acid is growing at a moderate pace. An increase in number of mergers & acquisition strategies is an indicative that the market is witnessing lower demands and hence many companies who are either the manufacturers or the end users are unable to perform well that is generate their sales revenue.

The expansion was considered the second-most preferred growth strategy by the manufacturers, and accounted for 27.8% of the total development strategies in the global sulfuric acid market between 2012 and 2016. The market players are expanding to increase their production and distribution facilities.

Major manufacturers such as The Mosaic Company (U.S.), PotashCorp (Canada), Groupe Chimique Tunisien (Tunisia), Maaden – Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Saudi Arabia) and OCP group (Morocco), PVS Chemicals (U.S.), Aurubis (Germany), Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Canada), BASF SE (Germany), Akzonoble NV(Netherlands), DuPont(U.S), INEOS Enterprises (Switzerland), Agrium Inc. (Canada) among others are profiled in this report. These companies have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches/developments, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions.

The Mosaic Company (U.S.), PotashCorp (Canada), Groupe Chimique Tunisien (Tunisia), Maaden – Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Saudi Arabia) and OCP group (Morocco) are the most important players in the global sulfuric acid market. These companies witnessed the highest strategy adoptions in the global sulfuric acid market with mergers & acquisition being most preferred one.

Mosaic Company (U.S.) is one of the largest manufacturer of fertilizer in the world. It is into captive consumption of sulfuric acid. The production capacity of sulfuric acid of The Mosaic Company is around 17 million tons per annum. The company recently in 2016 acquired Vale Fertilizantes business of Vale S.A.(Brazil), a multinational corporation involved in metals and mining. With this acquisition Mosaic expects to become the leading fertilizer production and distribution company in Brazil, one of the world’s prominent agricultural markets. This acquisition provided the company a tremendous opportunity to capitalize the fast-growing Brazilian agricultural market.

PotashCorp (Canada) is another major fertilizer manufacturing company involved in captive consumption of sulfuric acid. The company acquired one of the big agrochemical company Agrium (Canada) to create a world-class integrated global supplier of crop inputs. The new company formed after the merger will be a leader in the fertilizer industry with operations and investments in 18 countries. This will help the two companies increase their cash flow and serve the customers more efficiently.

