Advancements In Aerospace, Automotive, Metal Processing, And Other Industries Have Led To Increased Demand For High Temperature Coatings In Recent Years

High temperature coatings are gaining rapid traction since the past decade, owing to their resistance to high-temperature corrosion and oxidation. Other exclusive properties such as flexibility in terms of thickness and composition of coatings, high ductility, and others, are making them highly sought-after in metal processing, coil coatings, automotive, and other industries.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5532

According to a report titled “Global Steel Report”, published by the International Trade Administration on 1st November 2019, global crude steel production has been growing in a majority of years since 2006. As per the report, in 2014, global production hit a then record high of 1.67 billion metric tons, while it increased to 1.80 billion metric tons in 2018, a new record. While these statistics depict high potential from the steel industry, which is a part of the metal processing industry, especially for epoxy resins, it also indicates the growth scope awaiting high temperature coating manufacturers in the years to come.

According to Fact.MR, the global high temperature coatings market is predicted to ascend at over 4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from High Temperature Coatings Market Study

Surge in demand for epoxy high temperature coatings to bolster growth of manufacturers.

Rise in requirement from aerospace & defense and automotive industries to fuel sales of high temperature coatings.

China and Japan to remain among the fastest-growing markets.

Asia Pacific to maintain its lead in the global market, followed by Europe and North America.

The United States to hold a major share in the North America market.

Germany remains the epicenter of the high temperature coatings market in Europe.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5532

High Temperature Coatings Market Segmentation by Category

Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Coil Coatings

Petrochemical

Marine

Metal Processing

Stoves & Grills

Other Applications

Resin

Epoxy

Silicone

Polyester

Acrylic

Alkyd

Other Resin Types

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5532

Why Opt For Fact.MR?

Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information. Digital technologies to facilitate clients with updated market solutions. Multi-disciplinary approach to provide accurate insights of different industries. Data collection from extensive primary and secondary research. Round-the-clock availability to serve clients across the world.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: