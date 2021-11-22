Vehicle Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Key Players and Production Information Analysis with Forecast 2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Vehicle Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Vehicle Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems

Surpassing a valuation of ~US$ 88 Bn in 2019, the global automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 4% by the end of forecast period 2020-2030. 2019 and 2020 have been tough years for automotive sector due to the outbreak of coronavirus and unstable economic conditions globally. The sales of automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems is plummeting as the global automotive industry is integrated.

However, it is foreseen that, the demand for aftertreatment systems for automotive exhaust is expected to observe positive growth due to the stringent emission regulations set by several government agencies around the world. For instance, European countries have adopted Euro VI emission norms and developing countries like India are transitioning towards BS-VI norms. However, this rise is expected by the end of 2020 when the pandemic is brought under control and the production of automobiles ramps up.

Key Takeaways of Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market

The global automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than ~US$ 42.3 Bn and is anticipated to surpass a value of ~US$ 131.1 Bn during the forecast period

East Asia is projected to account for major share of the market as compared to the rest of the regions, accounting for 37.5% share by the end of forecast period

OEM sales channels are projected to grow 4X faster than aftermarket sales channel and is anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than ~US$ 32.9 Bn during the forecast period

Amongst all product types, diesel particulate filters (DPF) accounted for ~47% of the demand pie in 2020

“Despite the spread of COVID-19 and sluggish economic growth globally, a positive outlook for production of automotive vehicles by third quarter is anticipated in developing countries like India and China which will set the tone for growth in the automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market” says the Fact.MR analyst

Facility Expansion to Enhance Market Resiliency

Key players in the automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market are Bosal Group, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, Cummins Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Johnson Matthey, Eberspächer Group, Tenneco Inc., among others. Prominent automotive exhaust aftertreatment system market players are focusing on expanding their manufacturing facilities to increase their reach in the global market. For instance,

In 2020, the Bosal Group has invested heavily to upgrade and relocate its new OEM manufacturing Emission Control System (ECS) plant in Koedoespoort Industrial, Pretoria. With the expansion, the company intends to double its revenues from the MEA region

In 2020, Magneti Marelli expanded its new research and development center in Turin. With that expansion, the company is focusing on innovating new technologies in the field of Lighting and Body Electronics (LBE).

In 2018, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG expanded its business unit in Pune, India. With this expansion, the company is targeting the growing demand for emission control systems in India and also increase its revenue in Asia Pacific region

Key Segments of the Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market

Fact.MR’s study on the automotive exhaust aftertreatment systems market offers information divided into three key segments— product, vehicle, sales channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Three Way Catalytic Convertor

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

Lean NOx Trap (LNT)

Others Vehicle Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Off-highway Vehicle Forestry Vehicle Agriculture Machinery Construction Machinery Forklift

Sales Channel OEM

Aftermarket Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Oceania

East Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Question answered in the survey of Vehicle Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems market report:

Sales and Demand of Vehicle Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems

Growth of Vehicle Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market

Market Analysis of Vehicle Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems

Market Insights of Vehicle Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems

Key Drivers Impacting the Vehicle Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Vehicle Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Vehicle Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems



