Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — We at ZealousWeb are bursting with joy to announce that we have upgraded our Smart Import-Export add-on based on the users’ recommendations. We are glad that ever since we launched it, tons of users have put their trust in it and offered a lot of constructive feedback. A user-friendly ExpressionEngine add-on, Smart Import Export now supports third-party SEO add-ons like smart SEO, SEO, and SEO Lite.

“By far, it is our best selling EE add-on of 2021. Users are extremely happy with its functionality; however, they wanted us to add a few more features into it, which our team has done wonderfully,” said Keyur Dave, Global COO ZealousWeb.

Compatible with EE4, EE5, and EE6, the upgraded version of the add-on also supports field-types like Low variables, Low events, Structure, and Transcribe. Designed for helping users export and import channel data by CSV and XML formats, it further supports Polls, Maps, and Wigwam.

Priced at $99 – it is an incredible tool to export and import the data of default field types and third-party field types; the best part of using it is, it can handle large entries.

About ZealousWeb

ZealousWeb Technologies is a global solution, technology service, and outsourcing company delivering digital business acceleration and enterprise modernization to help customers align technology innovation with business strategy across industries and geographies. ZealousWeb Technologies provides a range of services and solutions in digital, technology, consulting, strategy, automation, product & operations. Over the last 19-years, we effectively managed to extend our horizons in 66 countries across 16 industries. For more information, please visit https://www.zealousweb.com/