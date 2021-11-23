Webinar Series to Prepare Organizations for VUCA(P) Times is live in North America!

New York, USA, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — The educational webinar series being hosted by Vantage Circle, a simple and AI-empowered employee engagement solution is live from 9th November 2021 to 7th December 2021. It is introducing a diverse range of topics covering the A-Z of VUCA(P)- Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity, and Pandemic.

For the webinars, Vantage Circle has invited the Global HR industry experts and business thought leaders from the US and Canada to share their tips and suggestions to guide the listeners through these tough times. The speakers are well versed in topics like employee engagement, leadership, diversity and inclusion, virtual management, organizational culture, employee empathy training and many others.

The webinar is live in the North America time zone and open to all for participation and is beneficial for the HRs, managers, and those who are seeking to enhance their work culture. The webinar will equip the attendees with ways on how to acknowledge, assess, verify and combat any new challenges that arise due to VUCA(P). Each webinar is unveiling new insights to steer the way through the challenges.

“In an attempt to help leaders combat the challenges that lie ahead of the VUCA(P), we are delighted to host webinar series. I believe the expert opinions and insights would surely enlighten the participants through actionable recommendations by the experts.” Quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

Some of the takeaways from the webinar are:

Solutions to alleviate stress and manage uncertainty.

Communication strategies to eliminate FOSU (Fear of Speaking Up).

Providing effective employee experience in the new normal.

The role of continuous feedback in building a resilient workforce.

How can leaders develop empathy and imbibe it in the workplace?

The details of the educational webinar series include the following eight webinar topics:

Week 1:

Topic 1: Anxiety at Work- 8 Strategies to Help Teams Build Resilience, Handle Uncertainty, and Get Stuff Done

Speaker: Chester Elton (#1 Bestselling Business Author, Organizational Culture, Employee Engagement and Teamwork Expert)

Topic 2: How to Build An Authentic Employee Work Culture in a Hybrid Workplace and Remote Workplace?

Speaker: Enrique Rubio (Founder of Hacking HR, Keynote Speaker & Top 100 Global HR Influencer)

Week 2:

Topic 3: Can Leadership & Employee Empathy Training Unlock the Gate to DE&I in a Workplace?

Speaker: Pat Wadors (Chief Talent Officer at Procore)

Topic 4: The evolving role of HR in building employee resilience for VUCA(P) times

Speaker: Tracie Sponenberg (Chief People Officer at The Granite Group & Co-Founder at DisruptHR NH & HR Rebooted)

Week 3:

Topic 5: The Good Fight: Conflict Strategies for Nice People

Speaker: Liane Davey (Co-founder and Principal at 3COze Inc)

Week 4:

Topic 6: Courageous Cultures: How to Build Teams of Micro-Innovators, Problem Solvers and Customer Advocates

Speakers: Karin Hurt (Chief Executive Officer at Let’s Grow Leaders) and David Dye (President at Let’s Grow Leaders)

Topic 7: It’s All About People: What Leaders Should Not Be During these Tough Times

Speaker: Garry Ridge (Chairman &Chief Executive Officer at WD-40, and One of the World’s Top Leadership Keynote Speakers)

Week 5:

Topic 8: Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact

Speaker: Liz Wiseman (Chief Executive Officer, The Wiseman Group)

*An SHRM Recertification Partner, Vantage Circle is providing 8 SGMR PDCs to all the qualified attendees.

