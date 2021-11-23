Chennai, India, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Omron Automation is one of the leading Industrial Automation component Manufacturing Company in Japan, They are supplying all range of Industrial Automation Components in India. But thing is they won’t supply directly to customers. They will sell through only Omron Distributors or Omron Dealers in India Market.

IndMALL Automation (Challaturu Automation) supplying All range of Omron Components in India. Products we are dealing like Omron Proximity Sensors (Inductive Sensors & Capacitive Sensors), Photoelectric Sensors, Fiber Optic Sensors, Vision Sensors, Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), HMI, Relays, Limit Switch, Safety Light Curtains etc., we can assure you Challaturu Automation prices & support is better that Authorized Omron Dealers or Omron Distributors in India.

We are maintaining huge Omron Automation Stock to deliver immediately.

And we are dealing Pepperl Fuchs, Autonics, Leuze etc.,