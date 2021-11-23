DPP Earns 3 Top Marketing Communications Excellence Awards From Association of Fundraising Professionals

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) – the nonprofit public-private economic development organization facilitating the important conversations that drive growth, increase investment and support the talent needs of Delaware employers – took top honors in three categories of the Association of Fundraising Professionals – Brandywine Chapter’s 2021 Fundraising and Communications Excellence (FACE) Awards.

DPP’s recognition includes top billing in the competition’s Annual Report, Electronic, and Special Publication categories.

The DPP 2020 Year in Review annual report shares major economic development announcements leading to new and retained job opportunities, as well as efforts to safely and responsibly reopen business in the midst of a pandemic. Of note are 26 located projects, $613 million in capital investment and more than 4,000 new and retained jobs supported by DPP since 2018. The winning publication also highlights collaborative and productive partnerships in the areas of attraction, innovation, growth and talent that promote Delaware’s competitive and attractive economy for business growth.

DPP’s LiveLoveDelaware video series, which is viewable on DPP’s YouTube channel, features Delaware business leaders — ranging from Dr. Kris Vaddi, founder of Prelude Therapeutics, to Katey Evans of The Frozen Farmer — sharing what makes Delaware a great state to live, work and play.

DPP’s Prosperity and Partnership Campaign 2021-2023: Advancing Prosperity special publication acknowledges the collaborative leadership of DPP’s Board of Directors — co-chaired by Governor John Carney and Rod Ward III, president and CEO of CSC — as well the 41 inaugural private-sector investors who play an essential role in shaping Delaware’s continued economic success. DPP also uses the piece to encourage more Delaware leaders to join the public-private partnership to help attract, grow and retain companies and bolster the state’s economy.

“It is always gratifying to have our work recognized by our peers, and it is especially gratifying to be recognized in our first year submitting entries to the FACE Awards competition,” said Michele A. Schiavoni, DPP director of External Relations and Marketing. “Both Delaware Prosperity Partnership and the Association of Fundraising Professionals value excellence, and this recognition reflects the DPP team’s commitment to excellence in our efforts to promote #ChooseDelaware to the local, regional, national and worldwide business community.”

###

About Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Delaware Prosperity Partnership leads Delaware’s economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support private employers in identifying, recruiting and developing talent. The DPP team works with site selectors, executives and developers focused on where to locate or grow a business and helps with reviewing potential sites, cost-of-living analyses and funding opportunities, including available tax credits and incentives. DPP advances a culture of innovation in Delaware, working with innovators and startups to spotlight and celebrate successes and connect them with the resources they need to succeed. DPP and its partnerships throughout Delaware support and advance the missions of companies of all sizes and sectors.