Future Electronics Advanced Engineers Share Latest Innovations in Recent Newsletter

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is enabling its customers to tap into direct knowledge of their Advanced Engineers through a recent email newsletter.

Through ongoing training, Future Electronics Advanced Engineers access the latest developments and are delighted to share those topics with their audience.

The newest findings include solutions in Intelligent Sensing, Motor Control, IoT, Machine Learning, Automotive and more from an abundance of key supplier partners.

To learn more, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/virtual-technology-bootcamp. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

