You’ve Heard It Right! Save 20% on International Brands this Black Friday with Ubuy

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Australia, a popular cross border shopping platform, is initiating their Black Friday bumper sale available on their website and app.

The time is here when the craze of shopping has spread in the air and you can enjoy attractive offers on your purchases. People always want to decorate their homes before any festive season like Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year. And this special sale lets you grab mesmerizing offers on your every purchase. Keep your home decorated to get the festive season early at your doorstep. Ubuy has been a crucial part of the festive season and won’t let you lack good offers on your purchases at the Black Friday 2021 sale.

Black Friday, the shopping day that entices most customers with significant discounts and offers, is here. This day is celebrated just right after the 4th of Thursday; which is Thanksgiving day every November. It is celebrated as the day of giving sacrifice and thanks for the blessing of the harvest and of the preceding year. In the early 19th century, the Black Friday deal was introduced for the first time to give a blast to the Christmas shopping season.

Know About Ubuy

Ubuy is a unique shopping doorway; that was launched in 2014 and is headquartered in Kuwait, the Middle East. It provides all customers with the option to choose diverse products from different international stores like US, UK, China, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan and Kuwait stores.

Black Friday Compelling Discounts & Offers

The pause on your shopping adventure has come to an end with the Ubuy Black Friday sale. Please hurry, since this instant discount and cashback offer is available till 26 Nov 2021 on their website and app. As they are providing it for the first time, get the benefit out of it and make purchases for your favourite items in style.

10% instant discount + 10% cashback

To enjoy this instant discount + cashback; customers have to use a particular code. The cashback will only be credited to the Ucredit account; that one can only use to do future shopping from Ubuy. Let this sale be the best shopping experience for you to witness this year.

Use Code: UBFRDY

Reasons to Do Shopping from Ubuy Australia

Have safe and secure transactions without being afraid of online fraud.

Don’t feel hectic and experience excellent customer service.

Interesting deals, offers and special discounts on millions of products.

Shop latest global fashion trends from top brands.

Get your order delivered quickly with express shipping and prompt customs clearance services.

Seize Instant Discount & Cashback Offer on the Following Categories of Products

Black Friday is here and the time to choose to buy your desired products along with significant discounts & offers. These are the go through categories of products for the Ubuy Australia Black Friday sale.

Latest Gadgets

Smart TVs

DSLR Cameras

Laptops, Etc

Home & Kitchen Appliances

Microwave Ovens

Coffee Machines

Vacuum Cleaners, Etc

Fashion & Style

Women’s Fashion

Women’s Running Shoes

Men’s Fashion, Etc

Gaming Zone

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch, Etc

Beauty Needs

Hair Care

Skin Care

Teeth Whitening, Etc

Visit ”u-buy.com.au” and enjoy the shopping extravaganza on this Black Friday sale. For a more interesting shopping experience, you can download the Ubuy shopping app and discover good offers on global brands.

Media Contact:

Ubuy Technologies

Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: info@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.ubuy.com