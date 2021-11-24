Pro Marketer Lays Down the Best Strategies for Increasing Website Authority

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — In the digital era, a website is a critical requirement for a business of any size. If you don’t have a website, you cannot tap into the ever-widening base of online users. However, at present, there are 1.5 billion websites on the world wide web. As it’s a valuable resource for your business on the web, you need to ensure that it has good authority on search engines like Google. It influences the amount of traffic it achieves and, consequently aids in your brand recognition. If you are working in vain to increase your platform’s authority, then there’s no need to look further. With the right measures as given below, you can enhance the authority of your platform in as little as three months.

Post only high-quality content – If your website is filled with boring or redundant stuff, your audience will be quick to move on to the other one. Today, people only want to expose themselves to things that truly add value to their life in some way. Thus, if your website is devoid of engaging, relevant, and informative content, you’re losing out on building your site authority. Some content types that keep people interested and engaged include

New research and insights.

Expert content that provides a solution to people’s problems.

Strong views on a particular thing.

Content in how a particular product or service was conceived.

2. Leverage the power of podcasts – When your target audience recognizes you as an authority in their interest areas, they’ll be keener to engage in the content you offer. You can definitely position yourself as an authority figure by dawning the role of a guest speaker on podcasts. But the first step here is to find a podcast that aligns with your niche and is relevant to what you do. After selecting the suitable podcast, write a proposal to the host explaining what you would want to communicate and your credibility. The mentions in the show and the backlinks to your platform from a viral podcast will lead to much traffic to your website.

3. Guest blog more often – You can leverage guest posting to establish your site as an authoritative resource in your domain. When guest posting, reach out for websites that are in your niche and have a greater domain score. Since you are targeting similar customers like the one who is guest posting for you through SEO, it’s best to include a link to an associated post on your website. It will enhance traffic and establish your website as an authoritative source. When you’re guest posting, ensure that your posts are well-written and knowledgeable so that they pick and retain your audience’s interests.

4. Use social media to promote your content – At present, social media users amount to 3.6 billion. Not only that, by 2025, this number will increase to 4.41 billion. As such, social media continues to be a robust platform for businesses to engage and interact with their target audience. Start by finding out the platforms that your target audience makes use of and concentrate all your attention on them. Cultivate a brand personality on these platforms.

Know about the differences between various social media platforms. For instance, Facebook is a very reliable source for many households. But LinkedIn is replete with professionals, and the platform is geared to promote a business or profession. When you post engaging content on these platforms, you can expose your business to millions of people. Keep posting authentic and captivating content on social media to gain a significant following.

5. Include a news page to your site – Sharing stories about how a particular product or service was conceived is very appealing to a majority of readers. Besides, talking about other enhancements to the service and your future ideas keeps your readers engaged. Creating a page exclusively for sharing such information can tremendously increase your web traffic. The key to using a news page successfully is to ensure that you get access to information and publish it as soon as it reaches you.

6. Enhance the internal linking tactic of yours – It’s very common with most business websites. When marketers view the task of linking, they majorly focus all their attention on external links. But ignoring internal linking can be a grave mistake. Internal linking is equally crucial as an external one. It serves two major purposes.

The internal links are those links that connect a reader with extra and more informative content on a web platform. They don’t need to navigate or search for different pages. Thus, they improve the user experience. Your visitors can uncover a lot of additional and relevant content that relates to what they are searching for. They therefore spend more time on your platform. It improves the performance of your website on search engine results pages or SERPs.

It is definitely not a cakewalk to make a website authoritative in a very short span of time. However, implementing the techniques mentioned above can surely enable your website to climb high on the authority front. If you feel this task to be too overwhelming, consider taking the help of an SEO company in Toronto.

