Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Rick Neslen on 25 Years

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated employee Rick Neslen on the occasion of his 25th anniversary with the company. “Working for Future has allowed me to put two boys through college,” he said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunities this company has given me.”

Rick’s first day at Future was September 2, 1996 when he began working in Outside Sales, and sales has remained his passion throughout his career with the company.

Today, Rick is a Strategic Account Manager in Future Electronics’ Sacramento, California branch.

Rick now has five grandchildren; four boys and one girl. “My wife and I love to travel and go ‘glamping’ with our trailer along the coast,” he said. “We’re actively involved in fundraisers for our local Zoo and the Children’s Hospital, and we are active members of the Moose Lodge.”

Founder and President Robert Miller believes that Future Electronics’ employees have always been the company’s greatest asset. Future Electronics values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

