LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Installed at New Chemical Plant in India

Mumbai, India, 2026-03-05 — /EPR Network/ — A new chemical processing plant in India has successfully implemented an LED explosion-proof lighting system across its production and storage areas. This installation aims to enhance safety standards and improve energy efficiency in the facility, which handles flammable chemicals and volatile substances.

The plant required a lighting solution that would not only provide consistent illumination in hazardous areas but also minimize the risk of sparks or heat generation. LED explosion-proof lighting provides an ideal solution, offering superior performance and a longer service life compared to traditional lighting systems.

“We are extremely satisfied with the LED explosion-proof lights,” said Ramesh Gupta, plant manager. “They provide bright, clear lighting that improves visibility while maintaining safety. Moreover, the energy savings have been significant, and the reduced maintenance costs are a real benefit.”

This upgrade is part of India's broader efforts to modernize its chemical industry and adopt safer, more sustainable technologies.