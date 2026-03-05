ShipConsole Enhances Shipping Solutions for Microsoft Dynamics Users

Hyderabad, India, 2026-03-05 — /EPR Network/ — ShipConsole has released updates to its shipping software for businesses that use Microsoft Dynamics. The goal is simple: make shipping easier and less time-consuming for the teams who handle it every day.

In many companies, shipping still involves jumping between systems. An order is created in the ERP system, but the actual shipment is processed on a carrier website. Rates are checked manually. Labels are printed from another screen. It gets the job done, but it slows things down and leaves room for mistakes.

ShipConsole brings those steps together. Order details move directly from Microsoft Dynamics into the shipping process. Teams don’t have to re-enter information or double-check that data matches across systems. Everything stays connected.

With the updated system, users can:

• Compare carrier rates while working on the order

• Choose parcel or LTL services in the same flow

• Print labels and shipping documents right away

• Handle both domestic and international shipments

This keeps the process moving from order entry to shipment without unnecessary delays.

“Shipping shouldn’t feel separate from the rest of the order process,” said a ShipConsole spokesperson. “We wanted to make it easier for Dynamics users to manage shipments without adding new systems or extra work.”

The platform supports parcel and LTL carriers and helps generate the paperwork needed for international shipments. Businesses with more than one warehouse can use the same shipping approach across locations while still selecting carriers that best fit their needs.

Another advantage is visibility. Instead of checking multiple carrier portals, teams can see shipment details, costs, and performance information in one place. That makes it easier to respond to customer questions and keep an eye on transportation spending.

The updates are built for companies that ship daily—whether that means steady parcel volumes or regular freight movement. The idea is not to change how businesses run their ERP systems, but to improve shipping within them.

As delivery expectations rise and shipping costs remain unpredictable, companies are seeking practical improvements. ShipConsole gives Microsoft Dynamics users a straightforward way to simplify shipping without overhauling their existing setup.

About ShipConsole

ShipConsole is a multi-carrier shipping software solution for ERP users. ShipConsole helps businesses ship their parcels and freight more efficiently and achieve greater visibility into their shipping activities. ShipConsole helps businesses with multi-modal shipping, freight quotes and rate shopping, international shipping with paperless invoicing, customs and hazmat documentation, analytics, a centralized document repository, and out-of-the-box integration with Microsoft Dynamics, among other things.