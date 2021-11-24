Zika Virus Testing Market Revenue Forecast by Regions 2027

Felton, California , USA, Nov 24 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Zika Virus Testing market report offers the latest industry trends, technological alteration and forecast data. A deep-dive view of Zika Virus Testing industry based on its size, growth, development plans, and opportunities is offered by this report. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, Zika Virus Testing barriers, and feasibility study are the vital aspects evaluated in this report.

Global Zika Virus Testing Market was valued at USD 131.9 million in 2016 and is estimated to grow significantly due to the growing demand for diagnostics from different parts of the world. Zika Virus is a disease by mosquitos that targets pregnant ladies especially the fetus. In 2016, there was a sudden outburst of Zika Virus, which led to a massive demand for point-of-care testing diagnostic tests.

The diagnostic test is not location specific with no special requirements for special laboratory setup. The point-of-care test comprises RT-PCR, serology IgG/IgM Antibody detection, ELISA and with no laboratory organization. These tests are undertaken in riskier surroundings, which display harsh symptoms of Zika Virus like fever in pregnancy along with rashes, muscle pain or joint pain and conjunctivitis. The disease can be transferred form one individual to another either by sexual contact or from mother to fetus while pregnancy. The disease prevention planning and funding therapeutic and is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years with a CAGR of 7.6%.

No proper vaccination has been found against Zika Virus till date in spite of the extensive ongoing research; hence to relieve the symptoms care and comfort is the only way to deal with this situation. Zika Virus detection kit is available for qualitative tests that are helpful in detecting RNA of Zika Virus from the body samples like plasma, urine and serum. After detection of Zika Virus is in the body, antibodies Immunoglobulin M (IgM) are developed against the virus. The Zika Virus RNA detection test and the positive serum test for Immunoglobulin M (IgM) are performed to check and ascertain the presence of Zika Virus in the body.

The research and development activities have been increased by the leading market players due to the government initiatives for the emergence of enhanced tests for detecting Zika Virus. The speedy growing prevalence of Zika Virus testing infection, increasing awareness regarding early detection and rising efforts by the manufacturers to introduce Zika Virus detection tests are predicted to drive the market growth. Moreover, the slow speed of adoption of modern technologies & lack of awareness in emerging nations and enormous costs of branded test kits are estimated to bring obstacles in the growth of Zika Virus Testing Market in the near future. Also, incorrect results from defective diagnostic techniques can affect the Zika Virus Testing Market.

Currently, the Zika Virus detection is done in view of clinical manifestations. The serological devices and molecular detection are also important. Since the segmentation of this virus is difficult, NASBA, LFAs, and LAMP help in detecting and confirming reason behind fever. These new techniques have supported in faster and accurate detection of the virus.

The market is categorized on the basis of test type, end user and geography. On the basis of test type, the market is divided into serological tests and molecular diagnostic tests which is also called as nucleic acid amplification tests. The commonly used test is molecular diagnosis tests. It is (RT-PCR) Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction that detects the existence of the Zika virus in human serum. The serological tests are dependent on the detection of IgM and IgG antibodies in the human’s serum by ELISA-based tests. On the basis of end-user, the Zika Virus Testing Market can be divided into diagnostic & pathological laboratories, contract research organizations, hospitals, and academic & research institutes.

Geographically, the market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market largely in the coming years due to the speedy growth of Zika virus in the region. After North America, Europe is expected to contribute the Zika Virus Testing Market at a significant pace. The Zika Virus Testing Market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow in the coming years owing to the increasing awareness of Zika Virus and the emerging healthcare industry in the area. The prominent players in the Zika Virus Testing Industry are ARUP Laboratories, Luminex Corporation, Hologic, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics and Roche Molecular Systems.

