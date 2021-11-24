Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Growth Rate, End Use Insights and Key Companies Profile, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2024 owing to the introduction of enhanced diagnostic techniques like serological methods, IGRA (Interferon-gamma Release Assay), and nucleic acid testing. Tuberculosis is an infectious disorder caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria that attacks the lungs. The disorder can also spread to the other parts of the body like spine and brain. Depending on the type of tuberculosis suspected in the body, several tests are available for the diagnosis.

Growth Drivers:

Tuberculosis diagnostics industry is influenced by factors like quick results and improved accuracy, increasing government initiatives, growing elderly population and rising need for POC in healthcare sector. However, tuberculosis diagnostics market is restrained by significant cost of tuberculosis diagnosis and lack of awareness in patients. Additionally, the increasing burden of tuberculosis is the major factor expected to bring greater opportunities in tuberculosis diagnostics industry. Tuberculosis diagnostics market is categorized on the basis of test type, end user, and geography.

Key Players:

The prominent players in tuberculosis diagnostics industry include Abbott, BioMrieux SA, Hain Lifescience GmbH, Siemens, Cepheid, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hologic Corporation, and Qiagen.

Test Type Outlook:

Radiographic Method

Diagnostic Laboratory Methods Smear Microscopy Culture-based Test

Nucleic Acid Testing

Phage Assay

Detection of Latent Infection

Cytokine Detection Assay

Detection of Drug Resistance

Other Methods

End-user Outlook:

Based on end user, tuberculosis diagnostics industry is divided into clinics, research institutes & academics, reference laboratories, hospitals, and others. Hospital segment is predicted to register significant growth in the coming years owing to rising preference for well-organized healthcare services by patients.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, tuberculosis diagnostics market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is predicted to lead the market of tuberculosis diagnostics owing to innovations in technology, approval for novel medications and increasing incidences for TB in young people.

