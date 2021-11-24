Prefilled Syringes Market worth $8.6 billion – Industry-Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets Research Report’s View on Revenue Impact?

The Global Prefilled Syringes Market size is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period

Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?

The growth in the prefilled syringes market is majorly driven by the rising demand for prefilled syringes is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, rising adoption of self-injecting parenteral devices, and supportive government regulations (especially needlestick legislations). In addition, growing awareness on the benefits of prefilled syringes among patients and healthcare professionals, along with the growing number of biologics and biosimilars in the pharmaceuticals market, is supporting the growth of the syringes market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=16618331

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Gerresheimer (Germany), SCHOTT AG (Germany), and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US) are the key players in the global prefilled syringes market.

Gerresheimer (Germany) held the second position in the global syringes market, with a share of 13.3% in 2019. The company’s customer base includes a large number of global blue chip pharmaceutical and healthcare companies (Sanofi, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis). To maintain its position in the market, the company focuses on the strategies of product launches and partnerships.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed?

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the largest prefilled syringes market

Europe is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the market. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth of the biologics and biosimilars market, technological advancements, geographical expansion by key manufacturers, aging population, and high adoption of self-injection devices are driving the demand for self-injectable prefilled syringes. are the major factors driving the growth of the prefilled syringes market in Europe.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=16618331

Industry Segmentation:

Increasing adoption of self-administered injectable drugs is expected to result in the segment occupying the majority of the syringes market share

The conventional prefilled syringes market is estimated to have the largest market share by value. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the the advantages offered, such as safe administration, ease of use for both healthcare professionals and end users, reduced risk of contamination of the product, less waste of costly API, ease of manufacturing, improved dosing accuracy, and enhanced product differentiation when compared to vials is expected to drive the market growth

Plastic Prefilled Syringes estimated to be the fastest-growing market

Plastic prefilled syringes are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the prefilled syringes market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising development of newer polymers (which possess various physical and chemical properties such as high heat & break resistance, tolerance of freeze-drying & liquid nitrogen exposure, high transparency, and solvent resistance.

Europe is estimated to be the largest market due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth of the biologics and biosimilars market, technological advancements, geographical expansion by key manufacturers, aging population, and high adoption of self-injection devices are driving the demand for self-injectable prefilled syringes.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=16618331