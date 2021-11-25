PTFE Membranes Market worth $2.4 billion by 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Nov-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The global PTFE membranes market size is estimated at USD 1.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0%. The stringent regulations pertaining to emission and treatment of municipal and industrial wastes is the major factor for the growing demand of PTFE membranes market.

PTFE membrane is a filtration material used for the purification of water or other liquids through the separation process. PTFE membrane is formed by expanding PTFE into a microporous web-like structure in the form of a membrane, which is inherently hydrophobic.. They are thus, used for applications, such as industrial filtration, medical & pharmaceutical, textile, architecture, water & wastewater management, and others (automotive, electronics, and non-filtration applications). Pall (US), Cytiva (US), W.L. Gore (US), Merck Millipore (US), Corning (US), Donaldson (US) have a strong emphasis on using different strategies to maintain their competitive position in the market.

PTFE membrane falls under the category of polymeric membrane. PTFE membrane is a high-performance thermoplastic with good chemical resistance, high heat resistance, low coefficient of friction, and good fatigue resistance. PTFE membrane is segmented on the basis of type into hydrophobic and hydrophilic. These membranes exhibit higher stability toward sterile venting of gases, strong acids, bases, corrosive chemicals, chlorine, and organic solvents when compared to other polymeric membranes. The hydrophobic membranes segment accounts for the larger share in the global PTFE membranes market. The demand for these membranes is rising rapidly, owing to their physical properties such as high porosity and chemical & abrasion resistance. Hydrophobic PTFE membranes can sustain a high temperature range between 49°F (120°C) to 127°F (260°C).

Based on applications, the market can be segmented as industrial filtration, medical & pharmaceutical textile, water & wastewater treatment, architecture, and others. According to the current market scenario, the industrial filtration application dominates the global PTFE membrane market. Water & wastewater treatment is projected to be the fastest-growing application of the global PTFE membrane market. PTFE membranes suitable for industrial filtration applications involving exposure to corrosive environments and contact with gasses, acids, solvents, and alkaline solutions. Moreover, an increasing number of water treatment projects across the world, coupled with growing water purification and treatment of industrial wastewater, have further boosted the growth of the PTFE membrane market in water & wastewater treatment applications.

The PTFE membranes market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization. The growing demand from the food & beverage processing, medical & pharmaceuticals, and water & wastewater treatment is playing a crucial role in fueling the market for PTFE membrane in APAC.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the various industries globally. Due to lockdown, many food & beverage processing industries, textile, and water & wastewater treatment industries activities are halted. For instance; Tyson Foods (US), a leading meat processing company, restricted its pork processing by nearly 50% and beef production by about 25% by May 2020. The companies are taking precautions to avoid the spread of the virus. Governments of different countries are keeping a close watch on the disruption and taking every necessary step to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 by promoting food processing. Even after the lifting of lockdown, it will be challenging for PTFE membrane manufacturers to get back to normal working situations. Similarly, economies such as China, India, and others are also facing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

