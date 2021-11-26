Top Ceramic Machining Company In San Diego, California

San Diego, CA, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — San Diego Machine Group is a colossal setup housed in a large area of 16,000 sq. ft. It is an air-conditioned workspace. The San Diego Machine company is ISO9001, and ITAR certified. The company has more than 50 employees working with them in various capacities. San Diego Machine Company has cable harness fabrication, printed circuit assembly, potting operations, and conformal coating. The San Diego Machine Company builds and assembles an entire product.

The San Diego Machine Group is a CNC machine shop with a difference. The company has excellent trained and professional workers who take care of building and assembling products. The products are manufactured as per the customized requirements of the clients.

San Diego Machine Group provides the parts to the clients when they need them urgently. One can get the same at the best prices as compared to the market price. The quality of the materials is excellent as they follow ISO certification. The lead time offered by San Diego Machine Company is concise, and at the same time, it comes with great value.

More Specific About The Company San Diego Machine Group:

The company experts make the prototypes rapidly since they have the latest state-of-the-art machinery to make them. The idea of making the prototypes easily is because the client should not get a stale product in the market; it has to be as per the market trend.

San Diego Machine Company uses the materials like Stainless Steel, various types of aluminum having different grades like 7xxxx, 6xxx, 5xxxx, and cast ATP5 – MIC6. Besides this, they also use Titanium, Income hard steels, Composites – organic matrix, sandwich materials – Hexcels, Macor Boron Nitride, Acrylic polycarbonate, and MDF Plywood.

There are various processes followed for the manufacturing of different items. The primary method is CNC Machining and Turning; they also provide welding, forming fabrication, adhesive bonding, CAD Design – solid works, precision mechanical assembly, and end-user packaging as per customer requirements.

You can walk into the plush office of San Diego Machine Company at –

2872 S. Santa Fe Ave.

San Marcos, CA 92026

sales@sandiegomachine.com

San Diego: (760) 971-4050

Bay Area: (408) 662-1970