Golf Apparel Market Is Set To Witness Exponential Growth In Demand Over The Coming Years

The soaring popularity of golf as a sport and the construction of new facilities around the globe are set to trigger demand for golf apparel in the foreseeable future. Governments around the globe, especially in Asia Pacific, where a large number of new golf courses are in the development phase, are combining golf with tourism and economic development, which shall add value to sales during the forecast period. The new facilities also include a high percentage of publicly accessible courses, which is poised to attract new fans to the sport. These factors are projected to propel the growth of market at 4% growth during the forecast period 2020-2030

Key Takeaways of the Golf Apparel Market Study

North America accounts for more than one third share in the golf apparel market, and the demand in the region is expected to show an upward trend during the forecast period.

Bottom wear is expected to experience high growth in comparison with top wear owing to diversified portfolio comprising of bottom wear such as pants and shorts.

Men’s segment in golf apparel market is expected to dominate the market and is projected to grow 1.3X during the forecast period.

Individuals are expected to be the fastest growing buyer type for golf apparel, growing 1.5X during forecast period.

Sales through sports variety stores are expected to remain prominent, while branded golf stores are expected to catch up.

Golf Apparel Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of the golf apparel market on the basis of product type, gender, sales channel, and buyer type.

Product Type

Top wear

Bottom wear

Hats

Shoes

Other Accessories

Gender

Men

Women

Kids

Sales Channel

Sports Variety Stores

On-Course Outlets

Branded Golf Stores

Others

Buyer Type

Individual

Institutional

Promotional

