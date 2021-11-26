Global Top Carbon Fiber Market Industry New Revenue Pockets

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The carbon fiber market size is estimated to be USD 3.7billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2021 and 2031. The new developments across the carbon fiber value chain such as the expansion of production capacity by various players, new players entering into the market with low-cost carbon fibers, and demand from aerospace and automotive industries and new applications such as mining trucks and corrosive chemical tank containers are bolstering the market, globally.

This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight and high strength materials such as carbon fiber as it results in fuel efficiency and safety in the aerospace & defense and automotive industries. The rising number of collaborations between the industries such as aerospace & defense and automotive and carbon fiber manufacturers for new projects is driving the market. For instance, in October 2020, Teijin Limited signed an agreement with Safran S.A., an international high-technology group and tier-1 supplier of systems and equipment in the aerospace & defense market. Such agreements by leading carbon fiber producers would drive the growth of carbon fibers in the aerospace industry.

New applications such as 3D-printing, electrodes for batteries of electric vehicles, and medical composites offer major opportunities for the market growth. The stringent eco-friendly regulations emphasizing of lightweight and fuel efficient materials, is driving the growth of carbon fibers in lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles. Leading 3D-printing companies such as Staratsys and 3D Systems use carbon fiber-based composites to manufacture structural parts.

The top players in the carbon fiber market have implemented various strategies in the market. For instance, in February 2020, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation acquired the German carbon fiber prepreg manufacturer, c-m-p GmbH through its subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Material, in a move to strengthen its presence in the carbon fiber and carbon fiber composite material business. By this acquisition, the company has established its plants in Europe, the US, and Japan.