Automotive Coating Market Outlook to 2025: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

The Automotive Coating Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The automotive coating market is expected to grow at a healthy rate for the forecasted period owing to the increase in demand of commercial and passenger vehicle, development in transport infrastructure, and supporting government policies and regulations. Latest technology in this industry is water born and powder coatings. Most of the automobile parts are metallic and to improve the life and avoid degradation metal coating is done on it. Growing demand of automobile across global is offering great opportunity for auto coating industry. Innovation in green technology such as making the products eco-friendly will help the industry to grow significantly as it will abide government regulations.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Primer

Electro coat

Basecoat

Clear coat

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Waterborne Coatings

Solvent borne Coatings

Powder Coatings

UV-cured Coatings

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Metal Parts

Plastic Parts

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Light Vehicle OEM

Commercial Vehicle OEM

Automotive Refinish

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

BASF

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams

Arkema

Bayer

Kansai Paint and many others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

MEA

