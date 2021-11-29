Disinfectant Spray Market Is Set To Witness Exponential Growth In Demand Over The Coming Years

Surge in demand for disinfectant and hygiene products owing to COVID-19 epidemic is expected boost disinfectant spray sales. The market is pegged to surpass US$ 850 Mn by 2020 and is expected to grow 1.3x over the year. The global disinfectant spray market has gained momentum in the historical period owing to enhanced healthcare facilities and an increasing number of household buyers. As consumers are moving from traditional sales routes to social distancing and non-contact sales channels, the overall sales of disinfectant spray is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the long-term forecast period (2020-2030).

Key Takeaways of Global Disinfectant Spray Market:

  • Aerosol disinfectant spray products account for over 6 out 10 sales of disinfectant sprays worldwide and are expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of ~US$ 1,650 Mn during forecast period
  • The hospitals & clinics segment holds ~40% share owing to the extensive use of disinfectant products and huge patient traffic in hospitals & clinics
  • Against the prevailing scenario, retail & convenience stores and online channels are expected to grow at a CAGR of ~15% and ~18% respectively over the short-term forecast period owing to changing purchasing patterns of buyers
  • The global disinfectant market is estimated to showcase a fragmented market structure and is set to provide remunerative market opportunities to the existing market actors, new entrants and key investors across the globe

Global Disinfectant Spray Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global disinfectant spray market is segmented on the basis of formulation, delivery system, pack size, application, sales channel, and region.

Formulation

  • Sodium Hypochlorite
  • Phenols
  • Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
  • Hydrogen Peroxide
  • Peracetic Acid
  • Biguanides
  • Amphoterics
  • Aldehydes

Delivery System

  • Aerosol
  • Non-aerosol

Pack Size

  • Up to 200 ml
  • 201 ml – 400 ml
  • 401 ml – 600 ml
  • More than 600 ml

Application

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Offices / Commercial
  • Schools & Universities
  • Manufacturing & Industrial
  • Households
  • Other Applications

Sales Channel

  • Direct Sales
  • Hypermarkets / Supermarkets
  • Retail & Convenience Stores
  • Pharmacies & Drug Stores
  • Online Sales
  • Wholesaler & Distributors
  • Other Sales Channels

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

The report covers following Disinfectant Spray Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Disinfectant Spray Market
  • Latest industry Disinfectant Spray Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Disinfectant Spray Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Disinfectant Spray Market demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Disinfectant Spray Market major players
  • Disinfectant Spray Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Disinfectant Spray Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

