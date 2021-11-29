Disinfectant Spray Market Is Set To Witness Exponential Growth In Demand Over The Coming Years

Surge in demand for disinfectant and hygiene products owing to COVID-19 epidemic is expected boost disinfectant spray sales. The market is pegged to surpass US$ 850 Mn by 2020 and is expected to grow 1.3x over the year. The global disinfectant spray market has gained momentum in the historical period owing to enhanced healthcare facilities and an increasing number of household buyers. As consumers are moving from traditional sales routes to social distancing and non-contact sales channels, the overall sales of disinfectant spray is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the long-term forecast period (2020-2030).

Key Takeaways of Global Disinfectant Spray Market:

Aerosol disinfectant spray products account for over 6 out 10 sales of disinfectant sprays worldwide and are expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of ~US$ 1,650 Mn during forecast period

The hospitals & clinics segment holds ~40% share owing to the extensive use of disinfectant products and huge patient traffic in hospitals & clinics

Against the prevailing scenario, retail & convenience stores and online channels are expected to grow at a CAGR of ~15% and ~18% respectively over the short-term forecast period owing to changing purchasing patterns of buyers

The global disinfectant market is estimated to showcase a fragmented market structure and is set to provide remunerative market opportunities to the existing market actors, new entrants and key investors across the globe

Global Disinfectant Spray Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global disinfectant spray market is segmented on the basis of formulation, delivery system, pack size, application, sales channel, and region.

Formulation

Sodium Hypochlorite

Phenols

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Peracetic Acid

Biguanides

Amphoterics

Aldehydes

Delivery System

Aerosol

Non-aerosol

Pack Size

Up to 200 ml

201 ml – 400 ml

401 ml – 600 ml

More than 600 ml

Application

Hospitals & Clinics

Offices / Commercial

Schools & Universities

Manufacturing & Industrial

Households

Other Applications

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Retail & Convenience Stores

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Sales

Wholesaler & Distributors

Other Sales Channels

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

