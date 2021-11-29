Cricket Gloves Market is Anticipated to be at a Value of Approx US$ 60 million by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Cricket Gloves market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Cricket Gloves

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=222



Market Taxonomy Product Type Sausage Finger Cricket Gloves

Multi-piece Cricket Gloves

Hybrid Cricket Gloves Hand Length Less than 165 mm

165 mm – 175 mm

175 mm – 190 mm

190 mm – 200 mm

200 mm – 210 mm

Greater than 210 mm Buyer Type Individual

Institutional

Promotional Sales Channel Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Third Party Online Channel (Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Cricket, though considered a 'gentleman's game', has been unable to shake off its image as a quintessentially English game with complex rules.While football is played across the world, cricket is largely followed in the Commonwealth of Nations that severely limits the appeal of cricket gloves in countries that were not once part of the British Empire. In addition to this, it is virtually impossible to play the game in adverse weather conditions such as heavy rain as a waterlogged pitch can make the ball incapable of bouncing, resulting in a virtual 'game over'. This creates a 'chicken and egg' situation where the game cannot be played in countries that do not actively follow it and have poor weather, reducing the scope of selling cricket gloves there. The report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global cricket gloves market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction.

Scope

The scope of Fact.MR's report is to analyze the global cricket gloves market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Cricket gloves manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global sports industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and sports journals.

Summary

The report commences with a brief information of the global cricket gloves market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global cricket gloves market.

Overview

The next section offers an overview of the cricket gloves market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – cricket gloves. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period.

The report's succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global cricket gloves market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of cricket gloves. With continuous evolution of the sports industry, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for cricket gloves manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.

Considering the wide scope of the global cricket gloves market and to offer in-depth insights, Fact.MR's report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast. The global cricket gloves market has been categorized on the basis of product type, buyer type, hand length, sales channel and region. This segmentation analysis is comprehensive, coupled with a detailed country-wise forecast provided on all parameters.

The report's last section comprises of the global cricket gloves market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers' categories across value chain, and their presence in the global cricket gloves market.

The cricket gloves market is anticipated to be at a value of approx. US$ 60 million by the end of the forecast period in 2022. The individual segment accounts for the lion's share of the cricket gloves market by buyer type and is likely to remain so throughout the duration of the forecast period. The individual segment is on track to be worth just under US$ 42 million by end 2022, making it imperative for key stakeholders in the cricket gloves market to target these buyers. The institutional segment is some way behind at approx. a third of the cricket gloves market. Companies could look at targeting institutions in the highly populous APEJ region particularly India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka as these countries consider the game to be their de-facto national sport and have committed large sums to it

The modern trade channel is the most popular distribution channel with a revenue share approaching a quarter of the cricket gloves market. The modern trade channel is especially lucrative in APEJ and Europe as both these regions are estimated to be worth more than US$ 4 million by end 2022. The franchised sports segment closely follows the modern trade channel and it represents a sixth of the cricket gloves market by distribution channel. APEJ alone contributes more than a third and it would make sense for companies to attack this region before all others in the cricket gloves market

The direct to customer online channel is currently a niche as it occupies a single-digit revenue share in the cricket gloves market. However, there is a strong possibility that it may become increasingly important in the days ahead as a result of improving Internet connectivity and the flexibility and convenience offered by ecommerce channels. Ecommerce is anticipated to have the maximum impact in the APEJ region allowing the direct to customer online channel to push past US$1.5 million in this dynamic region of the cricket gloves market

The 175mm-190mm segment is the largest in the cricket gloves market by glove size and is projected to remain so. All the regions have a sluggish CAGR with respect to this segment but the greatest possibilities would be in the APEJ region. The 165mm-175mm segment is comparatively smaller and has revenue share of under 13% in the cricket gloves segment The report on the cricket gloves market has profiled companies involved in the cricket gloves market. The companies are Playground Sports (India) Pvt. Ltd., Cosco (India) Limited, Kookaburra Sport Pty. Ltd, Gray-Nicolls Limited, ASICS Corporation, MRF Limited, Reebok International Ltd, PUMA SE, Nike, and Adidas AG.

