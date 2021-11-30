In Vivo Toxicology Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.5% – Industry-Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global In Vivo Toxicology Market size is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The Changing dynamics in the healthcare markets across the globe have compelled pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop products that offer real value rather than just incremental benefits. Owing to this, an increasing number of pharma companies and medical device manufacturers focus on innovation and increasing their R&D efficiencies.

R&D activities, however, are associated with a high risk of failure. One estimate is that for every 10,000 compounds synthesized in the discovery phase, only 250 reach the preclinical phase, ultimately resulting in one approved drug by the FDA (Source: National Center for Biotechnology Information). Thus, it is very important to bring down the attrition of failing molecules in the early stages of drug development. The primary goal of R&D is to increase the overall likelihood of approval of Phase I candidates by increasing the acceptance of the compounds in the preclinical stages. To achieve this, intensive R&D is conducted in the early stages of drug development. Increased R&D investments in the initial stages of drug development are likely to increase the use of in vivo toxicology methods before the drug reaches the more expensive clinical stage.

The major players operating in In Vivo Toxicology Market are by Charles River Laboratories (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Envigo (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), and JANVIER LABS (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US). Other prominent players include Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), genOway (France), Cyagen Biosciences (US), GVK BIO (India), PolyGene (Switzerland), Crown Biosciences (US), TransCure bioServices (France), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia), Harbour BioMed (US) among others.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US) has extensive portfolio of animal models, particularly mice models and services. With more than 70 years of experience, the company has built upon its core competency in the field of in vivo biology through its diverse products and services portfolio. It offers products, services, and solutions that focus specifically on early-stage drug discovery and preclinical development. Its strong portfolio enables it to increase collaboration with clients, from early lead generation to candidate selection. Charles River Laboratories has nearly 90 facilities spread across 20 countries. The company has its presence in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Finland, Luxembourg, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Australia.

The global in vivo toxicology market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin Ametica and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Chronic test type accounted for the largest share in the in vivo toxicology market in 2019

Based on test type, segmented into acute, sub-acute, sub-chronic, and chronic test type. The chronic test type segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In 2019, the chronic test type segment held the largest share of the market, followed by sub-chronic test type.Increasing research on drugs used for longer-duration therapy such as anti-cancer, anti-convulsive, anti-arthritis, and anti-hypertensives drives the growth of the chronic test type market.

Academic and research institutes accounted for the largest share the in vivo toxicology market.

Based on the end user, segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users (cosmetic companies and food laboratories). The academic and research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market in 2019. The increasing number of research activities in the field of in vivo toxicology and funding to the academic and research institutes to conduct in vivo toxicology research are the factors responsible for the largest share of the segment

