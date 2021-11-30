Atherectomy Devices Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Atherectomy Devices Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global atherectomy devices market size was valued at USD 488.04 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 894.69 million by 2025, with CAGR of 6.97% over the forecast period. Increase in prevalence of Peripheral artery disease (PAD) and Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Increase in aging population in the US and in economically developed countries resulting in high requirement of medical devices for chronic illness. This is expected to escalate the market growth of Atherectomy devices. Major factors such as rising life expectancy declining fertility rates play a major role in market growth in the foreseeable future.

Change in lifestyle trends and eating habits increase Consumption of cholesterol and fatty foods among individuals and lack of exercise which has been a major reason for coronary artery disease and high risk of heart attacks. Depending on the severity of the health issue atherectomy devices are used in the surgery by the doctors. Diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and smoking causes the blood arteries to marrow and limit the blood supply to the heart. It is estimated that 382 billion people throughout the world have diabetes. Environmental factors such as foods, viruses, toxins and unbalanced work life play a role in development of diabetes. Growing number of patients with these vascular diseases are expected to proliferate the demand for atherectomy devices.

Adopting advanced technology by using laser, ultraviolet radiation and recombinant issue technology and 3D image generation provides a better scope for the market. Added benefits such as minimal incisions, higher surgical restoration rate, low postoperative complications increase more patients opting for atherectomy devices. New technological advancements and the recent FDA approval of Two drug coated balloons are increasing atherectomy procedural volume and driving growth in the demand for atherectomy devices.

Atherectomy Devices Type Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Directional atherectomy devices

Rotational atherectomy devices

Orbital atherectomy devices

Laser atherectomy devices

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Bayer

St. Jude medical

Boston scientific corporation

Abbott laboratories

Volcano Corporation and many others

Atherectomy Devices Regional Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

