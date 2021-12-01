Hydrogen Aircraft Market Worldwide Analysis on Revenue, Segmentation and Key Players

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a research report “Hydrogen Aircraft Market by Power Source (Hydrogen Combustion, Hydrogen Fuel Cell), Platform (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Air Taxis, and Business Jets), Range, Passenger Capacity, Technology, and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the hydrogen aircraft market is estimated to be USD 143 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7,427 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.9% from 2025 to 2030. Recent technological advancements in propulsion systems, fuel cells, improving fuel efficiency, cryogenic storage, hydrogen fuel extraction, and aircraft structural design specifically for hydrogen powered aircraft have defined the era of hydrogen powered aircraft. Further improvements are expected as aircraft OEMs are increasingly collaborating or are part of alliances globally that aim to develop sustainable hydrogen aircraft technology. New startups are further propelling the developments in the market as they develop new concepts related to aircraft applications such as urban air mobility, surveillance, defense, etc. The increasing emphasis on developing new eco-friendly transportation systems has also prompted the governments and regional unions such as the European Union (EU) to support these developments in the form of funds or assistance in developing the hydrogen aircraft industry ecosystem.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=143337335

Based on power source, the hydrogen fuel cell segment projected to lead the hydrogen aircraft market during 2025 to 2030

Based on power source, the hydrogen aircraft market is segmented into hydrogen combustion and hydrogen fuel cell. The growth of the hydrogen fuel cell segment of the hydrogen aircraft market can be attributed to the increasing focus on integrating fuel cell technology in aircraft.

Based on range, the up to 20 km segment projected to lead the hydrogen aircraft market during 2025 to 2030

Based on range, the hydrogen aircraft market is segmented into up to 20 km, 20 km to 100 km, and more than 100 km. The 20 km to 100 km segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the increase in the developments in hydrogen aircraft market. For Instance, various startups such as AeroDelft and ZeroAvia are undertaking efforts to manufacture small passenger hydrogen powered aircraft which have a higher range.

Based on passenger capacity, up to 4 passengers is projected to lead the hydrogen aircraft market during 2025 to 2030

Based on passenger capacity, the hydrogen aircraft market is segmented into up to 4 passengers, 5 to 10 passengers, and more than 10 passengers. Up to 4 passengers is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, The growth of up to 4 passengers segment can be attributed to the increased investments in the development of hydrogen aircraft.

“Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region for hydrogen aircraft market during 2025 to 2030.”

Europe is among the fastest-growing regions for the hydrogen aircraft market. Major countries considered in this region are the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, and Russia. The UK is projected to lead the European hydrogen aircraft market during the forecast period. The ATI Programme represents a joint government and industry investment worth USD 5.3 billion to maintain and grow UKs competitive position in civil aerospace. The UK government has also provided some funding from this program to the H2GEAR programme which aims to build hydrogen aircraft and is led by leading companies such as GKN Aerospace.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=143337335

Some of the players operating in the hydrogen aircraft market are Airbus SE (Netherlands), GKN Aerospace (UK), Urban Aeronautics Ltd (Israel), HES Energy Systems (Singapore), and ZeroAvia Inc (US) are industry majors and have largely benefitted from their well-recognized brands, a wide range of products, and strong distribution capabilities in the hydrogen aircraft market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com