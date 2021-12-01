Nano Calcium Carbonate Market Company Profiles and Financial Performance Overview, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global nano calcium carbonate market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.65 billion by 2024. Nano calcium carbonate is also known as “Nano Precipitated Calcium Carbonate” or “Ultrafine precipitated Calcium Carbonate”. Nano calcium carbonate is a precipitated form of calcium carbonate and has a typical diameter of lesser than 100 nanometers. It is mainly processed from limestone it is mainly a calcium carbonate rock.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market include increasing economy of APAC, high demand from a various end-user application such as sealant, paints, and adhesives, improve the final product quality, rising demand for industrial rubber for the tire industry. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including reducing sources of limestone.

Nano calcium carbonate industry is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 8.7% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The new trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry. The rising consumption of Nano calcium carbonate in the paints, pharmaceutical and coatings industries is anticipated to surge its demand during the forthcoming period. The properties of Nano calcium carbonate make it appropriate for use in many end-use industries. It is measured as non-toxic as per the Food and Drug Administration.

Product Outlook:

Nano calcium carbonate market could be explored by product type, application, and geography. The market could be explored by product type as High Precision Grade and Standard Grade. The key applications that could be explored in the Nano calcium carbonate industry include Paper, Plastic, Paints and Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants and Others. The “Plastic” segment led the nano calcium carbonate market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. The key factors that may be attributed to the growth of the market includes increasing demand for plastics, and its use as fillers.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the nano calcium carbonate industry in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include rising disposable income of consumers, the economic growth and the industrialization and financial growth in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan, booming paints and coatings industry, increasing government funds towards infrastructure development, and fast growth in the construction industry. Asia-Pacific is followed by the European region owing to increasing investment by manufacturing companies.

Top Companies:

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the nano calcium carbonate industry comprise Minerals Technologies, FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE, Imerys, Shanghai Yaohua Nano-Tech, 20 MICRONS, Omya, Cales de Llierca, Calchem, Lhoist, Galaxy, Nanoshel, Nagase America, Sky Spring Nanomaterials and Reiter. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

