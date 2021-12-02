Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated To Be Experienced By Industrial Insulation Market During 2031

A huge impetus in industrial production and power generation across the globe is set to drive the demand for energy efficient industrial insulation. Availability of raw materials coupled with advancements in material sciences are helping manufacturers capture profitable revenue opportunities in the industrial insulation market. The global industrial insulation market is expected to grow more than 1.6X during the forecast period (2019-2029). Favourable developments in oil & gas exploration projects are said to add to the demand for insulated transport and shipment of new energy resources such as shale gas. Manufacturers are hence prioritizing product portfolio enhancement via research and development, strategic partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

Key Takeaways of Industrial Insulation Market Study

  • On the back of easy availability of raw materials and subsequent relaxation in market price, stone wool insulation products will grow 1.8X through 2029.
  • Pipe insulation provides much needed frost protection in low temperature regions as it facilitates transportation of temperature sensitive materials. The pipes product segment accounts for the largest market value share of over 47% with a steady growth rate throughout the projection period.
  • EIP industry applications account for over 1/3rd market value share. Increasing emphasis on reducing industrial carbon footprint is boosting demand from the application segment.
  • Petrochemicals and refineries will generate gainful prospects with a healthy 6% CAGR during the forecast period. Oil & gas exploration projects in a bid to satisfy the fuel demand of developing and developed economies are a central growth driver for this segment.
  • North America and Europe lead global sales with a cumulative market value share of over 59% of the current market. Early adopters of efficient industrial production are set to drive the demand for industrial insulation in these regions.
  • South Asia & Oceania present the most remunerative growth prospects with a dexterous 8% CAGR through 2029. Emerging economies such as Indonesia are adopting modern industrial production techniques, of which, industrial insulation is a crucial component.

Key Segments Covered

  • Material

    • Stone Wool Industrial Insulation
    • Glass Wool Industrial Insulation
    • CMS Fiber Industrial Insulation
    • Calcium Silicate Industrial Insulation
    • Cellular Glass Industrial Insulation
    • Foamed Plastic Industrial Insulation
    • Elastomeric Foam Industrial Insulation
    • Perlite Industrial Insulation
    • Aerogel Industrial Insulation
    • Cellulose Industrial Insulation
    • Micro Silica Industrial Insulation
    • Other Industrial Insulation Material

  • Product

    • Industrial Insulation Pipes
    • Industrial Insulation Boards
    • Industrial Insulation  Blankets
    • Other Industrial Insulation Products

  • Application

    • Industrial Insulation for Power Generation
    • Industrial Insulation for Petrochemicals & Refineries
    • Industrial Insulation for EIP Industries
    • Industrial Insulation for LNG/LPG
    • Industrial Insulation for Other Applications

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  • Industrial Insulation Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.
  • Industrial Insulation Market Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of Industrial Insulation Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.
  • Industrial Insulation Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Industrial Insulation Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally
  • Industrial Insulation Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Industrial Insulation Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Industrial Insulation Marketis  carefully analyzed
  • Post COVID consumer spending on Industrial Insulation Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Industrial Insulation Market growth.

