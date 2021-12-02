Specialty and High Performance Films Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2021 – 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Specialty and High Performance Films Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global specialty and high performance films market size was USD 32.61 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 57.26 billion by 2024. Increasing demand for high tensile and durable packaging materials coupled with properties such as chemical resistant is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. These films are majorly used in packaging market for food and beverages, construction industries and decorative interiors. Thus increasing demand for these markets is expected to positively affect the market growth of performance films.

Growing need for electronics and solar PV coupled with increasing applications is expected to steer the market growth. These films are extensively used in semiconductors and PV cells Technological innovation and advancements of material films are anticipated to boost the market demand Specialty & high-performance films are made of engineered and composite plastic materials produced from different polymers including fluoropolymer, polycarbonate and polyester and exhibit exceptional properties such as chemical stability, resistance to heat, high barrier and tensile strength. The major factor that pose a challenge to the market is expected to the fluctuating prices of raw materials including naphtha and crude oil.

Growing environmental concerns and increasing regulations on the use of plastics is expected to restraint market growth over the next six years. Innovation and development of reusable engineered plastics and increasing demand for biodegradable plastic film is anticipated to generate future opportunities for the industry players. On the basis of polymer type the global market has been segmented into nylon, fluoropolymers, polycarbonate, polyesters, polypropylene, and polyethylene. Polyester film is expected to have the largest share in the market owing to its excellent flexible and thermal properties. Nylon and polycarbonate are expected to be the fastest growing segments in the market. Polycarbonate is a transparent film that can be easily thermoformed and molded. It also provides excellent ink adhesion and is widely being used in graphic, blended and light diffusing films.

Specialty And High Performance Film Market Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Polyester

Nylon

Fluoropolymer

Polycarbonate

Others

Specialty And High Performance Film Market Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Barrier

Safety and security

Decorative

Microporous

Others

Specialty And High Performance Film Market End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Packaging

Personal care products

Electrical & electronic

Automobiles

Construction

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Dow Chemicals

Bemis Company Inc.

Evonik Industries

Honeywell

DuPont

3M and many others

