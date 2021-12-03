Augmented Expansion To Be Registered By Kids Toothbrush Market By 2031

According to a new industry report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, demand for kids’ toothbrushes will surpass a valuation of US$ 2.7 Bn in 2021, and will rise at a CAGR of around 7.7% through the end of 2031.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6893

Majority of today’s consumers seek products that assist them in living a more ethical, sustainable, and socially responsible lifestyle. The modern consumer loves sustainable oral care brands and adds them to their digital and physical shopping carts daily, assuming function and price are approximately equal. Thus, most kids’ toothbrush manufacturers are looking at the sustainability approach in terms of production and marketing of their products.

A change in customer preference towards the treatment of dental problems has been noticed due to a rise in their spending capacity. Companies are adopting various marketing and product strategies such as innovation, new oral care products launches that include dental creams, fresh breath strips, dental floss, electric toothbrushes, and others.

Competition is expanding as consumers are exposed to a wide range of products by different players in the market. To compete against each other, manufacturers have been focusing on mergers and acquisitions to enlarge their product portfolios and expand their presence globally.

For instance, Colgate-Palmolive Company acquired Hello Products LLC and Tenth Avenue Holdings in 2020 to expand its reach in the market and create a large customer base.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6893

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Latin America market is estimated to be valued at US$ 56.6 Mn 2021, and register a value of US$ 128.4 Mn by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5%.

Europe will dominate the global market and is estimated to top a value of US$ 2 Bn in 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6%.

Strong production footprint of key market participants in China has made it hold the largest share of 56% in the East Asia market, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 395 Mn by 2031.

The market for kids’ toothbrushes is segmented based on target age group, where the school-aged children (ages 6 – 13 years) segment holds a high share of 81.8%, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.9% through 2031.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6893

“With rise in demand for oral hygiene products, manufacturers are shifting their focus towards making sustainable products that have no harmful effects on the environment. Key players have adopted different marketing strategies that include acquisitions, product innovation, and new product launches to expand their presence and create a large customer base,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Categorization of Kids Toothbrush Industry Research

Product Type: Non-electric Electric

Target Age Group: Infants (ages 4 weeks – 1 year) Toddler (ages 12 months – 24 months) Pre-Schooler (ages 2 – 5 years) School Aged Child (ages 6 – 13 years)

Sales Channel: Offline Stores Supermarket/Hypermarket Departmental Store Drug Stores and Pharmacies Other Sales Channel Online Stores E-Commerce Platform Company/Brand Website



Crucial insights in the Kids Toothbrush Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Kids Toothbrush Market Basic overview of the Kids Toothbrush Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Kids Toothbrush Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Kids Toothbrush Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Kids Toothbrush Market stakeholders.

For More Insights- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-industrial-gear-solutions-with-complex-designs-driving-gear-measuring-machines-market-factmr-301266718.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: