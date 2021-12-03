3D Printing Plastics Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The 3D Printing Plastics Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global 3D Printing Plastics Market is estimated to reach USD 1.98 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period. 3D printing plastics possess flexibility, durability and have a high-temperature resistance often preferred for plastic engineering and professional applications. ABS is a type of 3D printing plastic with the excess need for heated print bed with reliability.

3D Printing Plastics Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Photopolymers

ABS & ASA

Polyamide/Nylon

Polylactic acid

Others

3D Printing Plastics Form Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Filament

Ink

Powder

3D Printing Plastics Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods

Geographical segmentation for the 3D printing plastics industry spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America dominates the global market during the forecast period. The rise in the adoption of 3D printing technology in end-use industries and increasing investments are more likely to propel regional market growth.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Evonik Industries AG

HP

Arkema

BASF

Clariant International

Royal DSM and many Others

