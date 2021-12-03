Military Communications Market Insights on Scope and Growing Demands 2025

The report “Military Communications Market by Communication Type (Airborne, Air-Ground, Underwater, Ground-Based), Component (Military Satcom Systems, Military Radio Systems, Military Security Systems), Application, End-User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, global Military Communications market size to grow from USD 33.4 billion in 2020 to USD 40.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of the military communications market include the rising security concerns and the procurement of military communication solutions due to an increase in disputes among different countries across the world.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=66198542

The military SATCOM systems segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The military communications market by component has been segmented into military SATCOM systems, military radio system, military security system, and communication management system. Among components, the military SATCOM systems segment is expected to hold the largest share of the military communications market. Most of the technologically advanced countries rely on SATCOM communications due to broader coverage, easy installation, security, and location independence. With the advent of SDR, the military radio systems segment is projected to grow at a decent pace. Security concerns are expected to boost the adoption of military security systems, thus driving the growth of the military security systems segment.

The command and control segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The military communications market by applications has been segmented into command and control, routine operations, situational awareness, and others. The command and control segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the military communications market due to the need for integrated and interoperable capabilities to establish proper control over military operations.

The air forces segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The military communications market by end users has been segemented into land forces, naval forces, and air forces. Among end users, the air forces segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate, whereas the land forces segment is expected to be the major contributor to the market.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The military communications market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period due to the increasing technological advancements in the region. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the military communications market.

Major vendors in the global military communications market include ASELSAN (Turkey), BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Raytheon (US), Cobham (UK), Elbit Systems (Israel), General Dynamics (US), Harris Corporation (US), Thales (France), Viasat (US), Inmarsat (UK), Iridium (US), Systematic (Denmark), Leonardo (Italy), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Rheinmetall (Germany), Rolta (India), Rufus Lab (US), Vantage Robotics (US), CRON Systems (UK), Fortem Technologies (US), Airspace Systems (US), Citadel Defense (US).

Browse in-depth TOC on military communications Market Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/military-communications-market-66198542.html